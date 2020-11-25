‘One other Fact:’ CBS’s ‘S.W.A.T.’ Echoes Defund the Police Nonsense

Like a lot of television this season, CBS’s S.W.A.T. jumped on the Black Lives Matter bandwagon for its season premiere two weeks in the past. This week’s episode, “Memento Mori,” on November 25, featured one other BLM storyline, with a dialogue of the motion to defund the police.

Within the episode, the S.W.A.T. staff has to offer safety at a funeral for a preferred singer with the stage identify “Rhodium” who routinely attacked police brutality throughout her live shows.

Rhodium’s mom, Jillian, doesn’t belief a S.W.A.T. staff member, Deacon, as a result of he was crucial of Rhodium’s anti-police campaign. In a dialogue between Officers Hondo (Shemar Moore) and Deacon (Jay Harrington), Deacon criticizes the present defund the police motion whereas Hondo appears extra open to it.

Hondo: Deacon, simply strive to take a look at it from Jillian’s perspective. Rhodium made a stand about police brutality, however not all police, Deac. In her thoughts, in the event you bought an issue with that, then perhaps you are a part of the issue. Deacon: I am a part of the issue? (Sighs) It is not simply that. It is this entire “Defund the police” nonsense. Not precisely the thanks we deserve for going on the market and risking our lives on daily basis. And to her, it is perhaps simply one thing that she’s chanting, however a factor like that modifications the best way individuals take a look at us. It makes our job more durable. Hondo: And I hear you, and that’s one reality. There’s additionally one other reality, man. We bought weapons on our hips. We bought the facility to finish a life. Look, perhaps it does not damage to have some individuals on the market holding us all accountable. Deacon: Are you making an attempt to calm me down or-or make me angrier? Hondo: Deacon, you and I each know that generally we get requested to tackle issues the place there is no one proper reply. What Rhodium was speaking about is perhaps some issues could be solved with out a gun.

Police know full properly that “some issues could be solved with out a gun.” The overwhelming majority of police interactions with civilians happen with out a gun ever being drawn. However you by no means know when an emergency state of affairs will spiral uncontrolled and you will want knowledgeable educated in deadly drive to defend harmless life relatively than an unarmed social employee.

We discover out later Rhodium had been anti-police as a result of her unarmed boyfriend was wrongly shot by police and left in a vegetative state at age 15. However spotlighting the (fictional) story of an harmless black boy whose life was ruined when shot by police with out mentioning the actual statistics on such shootings is irresponsible. It solely fuels the harmful police abolitionist mentality that’s inflicting the better lack of life in our nation.

As Heather MacDonald has identified, “the Washington Publish’s database of fatal police shootings confirmed 14 unarmed black victims and 25 unarmed white victims in 2019.” In a rustic of almost 330 million individuals, that’s not an indication of an epidemic of legislation enforcement capturing harmless black individuals.

In distinction, 2020 has seen a double-digit surge in murder charges. The anti-police narrative has been much more harmful to harmless individuals than supposedly trigger-happy cops.

