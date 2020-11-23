Irritated ABC Scolds Individuals ‘Not Listening,’ Visiting Household on Thanksgiving

The media actually needs to damage your Thanksgiving vacation. As every day will get nearer to the day when thousands and thousands of Individuals will get along with their households they in all probability haven’t seen in months, the networks get more obnoxious in insisting Thanksgiving meals are COVID demise traps, regardless of the virus’s excessive survival fee.

Monday on Good Morning America, co-host George Stephanopoulos began off the present scolding Individuals visiting household:

“Have a look at these traces at airports all throughout the nation. That’s Phoenix proper there. CDC put out a journey warning saying don’t journey for Thanksgiving. Apparently lots of people should not listening,” he whined.

“Not listening,” fill-in anchor T.J. Holmes agreed, earlier than gushing about COVID file numbers in hospitalizations. The journalists gave the impression to be rooting for the vacation to change into a “tremendous spreader occasion.” On display screen it learn, “Thanksgiving Tremendous Spreader? Tens of millions Ignoring CDC Steering To not Journey.” Two back-to-back experiences adopted fretting about COVID and Thanksgiving.

Correspondent Tom Llamas’s principally destructive report additionally fretted about packed airports, and lengthy testing traces, with this dire warning from a frontline employee: “We undoubtedly don’t wish to see Thanksgiving household get togethers be Christmas household funerals.”

After Holmes warned Individuals to “simply do not do it,” correspondent Gio Benitez marveled over the what number of are anticipated to journey.

“These numbers are stunning and maybe even troubling to lots of people who hoped that many would simply keep residence, George,” Benitez complained.

Stephanopoulos then fretted with New Jersey’s Democratic Governor Phil Murphy about his COVID numbers spiking and law enforcement officials who’re reluctant to implement Murphy’s new guidelines limiting gatherings to 10 individuals inside somebody’s residence.

“We simply heard the police chief say he is not going to implement these new guidelines. Something you are able to do about that?” Stephanopoulos demanded.

Murphy claimed that police chief was an “outlier” despite the fact that many in upstate New York have made headlines for refusing to implement related guidelines from Governor Andrew Cuomo (D).

Senior White Home correspondent Cecilia Vega continued their lecturing over Thanksgiving mingling a short time later, hammering Surgeon Common Jerome Adams over an alleged Christmas get together taking place someday on the White Home. She referred to as out the White Home for flouting CDC tips:

“Individuals have been informed that we won’t even see our households for this vacation, and but right here’s the White Home planning to carry these vacation events indoors. What sort of message is that this sending?“ she requested. When the non-political Adams wouldn’t take the bait, she tried once more:

“Small and indoors is strictly what’s not taking place on the White Home. Have you ever shared the following tips together with your colleagues there on the White Home about this vacation get together? Are you involved this might be a brilliant spreader occasion?”

However does ABC actually care about COVID hypocrisy? In the event that they did, why did they completely ignore California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom flouting his personal COVID guidelines with a swanky indoor dinner party for which he solely supplied a half-hearted apology after he was caught?

