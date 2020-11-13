Andrew Cuomo Calls Trump A Liar And Reminds Everybody He’s Being Investigated For Tax Fraud

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) responded to Trump’s false declare that he gained’t be rolling out a COVID vaccination rapidly by calling Trump a liar and declaring he’s being investigated for tax fraud.

Video of Cuomo on MSNBC:

Trump mentioned throughout a Rose Backyard occasion, “As quickly as April the vaccine might be obtainable to your entire common inhabitants except for locations like new York state the place for political causes the governor determined to say and I don’t suppose it’s good politically, I feel it’s unhealthy from a well being stand level, however he needs to take his time on the vaccine.”

Cuomo responded:

None of what he mentioned is true. Shock, shock. We’re all excited in regards to the prospects a few vaccine. It isn’t that folks don’t belief the vaccine firms, the pharmaceutical firms. Pfizer is a good New York and Regeneron is a good firm however Individuals are nervous about political interference within the vaccine course of and the approval course of by the president. The American individuals belief the drug firms greater than they belief the president. Kaiser polls mentioned 60% of Individuals are nervous that the approval was political, pew polls mentioned about 50% of Individuals are nervous that it’s political. So numerous states, New York included, to attempt to construct credibility so the individuals will settle for the vaccine, put collectively their very own scientific overview panels. Ours is headed by a Nobel Prize laureate who will overview the FDA course of so lets say to individuals it’s protected, it’s best to take the vaccine.

The president likes to level out New York as a result of it has been an ongoing subject. The president misplaced New York state within the election by an enormous margin. You might have New York prosecutors who’re investigating the president for tax fraud. So he has issued with New York, and he likes to level to New York.

Cuomo was proper. All the things with Trump runs by means of the filter of what the president both is or is just not getting. Trump is attempting to punish New York as a result of he’s underneath criminal investigation in the state. He’s attempting to make use of the dying embers of his presidency to punish New York for the investigation that might shut down his enterprise and make him and his grownup kids convicted felons.

Even in his remaining weeks as president, Trump is abusing his energy for his personal profit.

