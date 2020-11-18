American Airways and British Airways trial free COVID testing on trans-Atlantic flights as a substitute of quarantine guidelines

American Airways

and British Airways

have launched a coronavirus testing trial in an effort to steer the U.S. and UK governments that testing can restart worldwide journey and take away the necessity for passengers to quarantine on arrival.

The trial, which can be being operated via the ‘Oneworld’ airline alliance, will purpose to gather knowledge from no less than 500 passengers on flights from three U.S. cities to London Heathrow, by asking them to take three free COVID-19 tests as a part of their journey: one earlier than departure, one on touchdown, and one three days after arrival.

The third take a look at is meant to additional affirm the outcomes of the primary two exams, to indicate that preflight testing will permit journey to securely restart, AA, BA and Oneworld mentioned in a joint assertion.

The trial will run from Nov. 25 to mid December. Knowledge collected from the trial shall be aggregated by unbiased scientists and shared with U.Ok. ministers, to assist persuade them to drop a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from most international locations.

United Airways

has additionally launched a COVID testing trial, with the primary volunteers arriving at Heathrow on Nov. 17 on flight UA14 from Newark Liberty Worldwide Airport. The airline makes use of the Abbott ID Now COVID-19 take a look at.

One of many 37 passengers on the flight examined constructive earlier than boarding, and was instructed to postpone their journey.

Final week, German airline Lufthansa

launched mandatory preflight testing on particular flights between Munich and Hamburg. The exams are free, and passengers who don’t want to be examined can rebook their flight freed from cost

Below present U.Ok. authorities insurance policies, worldwide vacationers arriving within the U.Ok. from the U.S. are required to self-isolate for 14 days even when they’ve examined destructive for COVID-19.

Sean Doyle, chief govt of BA, which is owned by Worldwide Consolidated Airways

mentioned this measure is holding again the U.Ok., as main economies like Germany are adopting testing to switch quarantine.

“For folks arriving from international locations with excessive an infection

charges, an extra take a look at on arrival ought to then launch them from quarantine,”

Doyle mentioned.

AA Chief Govt Doug Parker mentioned the outcomes supplied by this trial shall be “very important for reopening trans-Atlantic journey safely.”

The exams will initially be provided on chosen BA flights to London Heathrow from New York John F. Kennedy Worldwide Airport and Los Angeles, and on chosen AA flights from Dallas/Fort Value to Heathrow.

They are going to later be provided to passengers on chosen AA flights from JFK to Heathrow.

Analysis from trade physique the Worldwide Air Transport Affiliation suggests the chance of contracting COVID-19 on plane is extremely low, with simply 44 circumstances of COVID-19 recorded as linked to flights, for the reason that begin of 2020. Over the identical interval, some 1.2 billion passengers have traveled.

A research by Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health printed on Oct. 27 discovered {that a} strong, multilayered technique can successfully cut back the chance of publicity to COVID-19 throughout air journey.

“Our staff discovered that, along with their high-performing air flow methods, the actions that the airways put in place — together with necessary use of face masks — considerably cut back dangers of viral transmission aboard an airplane,” mentioned Leonard Marcus, co-director of the Aviation Public Well being Initiative.