‘America Is Again’: World Leaders Are Telling Biden They’re Thrilled To See Trump Go

World leaders are already lining as much as work with Joe Biden now that Donald Trump is headed for the exit, the president-elect mentioned in a brand new interview with NBC’s Lester Holt.

“America is again,” Biden mentioned. “I’ve spoken with over 20 world leaders they usually all are actually happy and considerably excited America goes to reassert its function on the earth and be a coalition builder.”

The incoming president mentioned that the times of America being “alone” shall be over when he takes the reins in January.

Video:

Biden says leaders from throughout the globe are excited to work with America once more now that Trump is leaving the White Home. pic.twitter.com/Wnk87Fx4T2 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 25, 2020

Biden mentioned:

America is again. We’re on the head of the desk as soon as once more. I’ve spoken with over 20 world leaders they usually all are actually happy and considerably excited America goes to reassert its function on the earth and be a coalition builder. … This isn’t a 3rd Obama time period, as a result of we face a very completely different world than we confronted within the Obama-Biden administration. President Trump modified the panorama. It’s change into America first, but it surely’s been America alone.

Biden is filling his administration with competent adults

In a reasonably gorgeous distinction to the present administration, Biden is filling his incoming group with competent adults that truly have experience within the departments they’ll run.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted earlier this week amid a flurry of recent Biden hires, “The adults are again in cost, and the American individuals are about to be reminded of what it’s prefer to have a reliable authorities working for them.”

For 4 years, America has remoted its conventional allies whereas embracing thugs and dictators like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

With Biden taking on as commander in chief, these days are coming to an finish – and American allies couldn’t be happier.

Comply with Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter