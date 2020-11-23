Amazon’s Echo Buds get new health monitoring options – TechCrunch

I wasn’t tremendous impressed after I reviewed the Echo Buds round this time final yr, however Amazon’s first shot at Alexa-powered absolutely wi-fi earbuds was satisfactory. And whereas they’ve already been available on the market for some time now, the corporate’s persevering with to ship some key updates, together with in the present day’s addition of recent health options.

Say “Alexa, begin my exercise” with the buds in, and so they’ll start logging steps, energy, distance, tempo and length of runs. Like many new software program additions, this one will take just a few days to roll out for everybody. This one additionally requires customers to allow the brand new monitoring function utilizing the Alexa app.

As soon as enabled, you possibly can state/ask follow-ups, like:

“Alexa, begin my run”

“Alexa, pause my stroll”

“Alexa, finish my exercise”

“Alexa, how far have I run?”

“Alexa, what’s my tempo?”

“Alexa, how was my exercise?”

Asking, “Alexa, how was my exercise?” After the actual fact will pull up your historic working stats.

As I famous beforehand, the Echo Buds didn’t actually do a lot to set themselves other than myriad different earbuds, although there actually was loads to be mentioned for the worth — then $130. In the intervening time, they’re discounted much further, now working $80 — which makes them a solidly aggressive deal.