Amazon Net Companies stumble – TechCrunch

The massive story: Amazon Web Services stumble

Amazon Net Companies started experiencing issues earlier today, which induced points for websites and providers that depend on its cloud infrastructure — as author Zack Whittaker found when he tried to make use of his Roomba.

Amazon mentioned the difficulty was largely localized to North America, and that it was engaged on a decision. In the meantime, quite a lot of different firms, reminiscent of Adobe and Roku, have pointed to the AWS outage as the explanation for their very own service points.

The tech giants

Slack’s stock climbs on possible Salesforce acquisition — Information that Salesforce is interested by shopping for Slack despatched shares of the smaller agency sharply increased as we speak.

Pinterest tests online events with dedicated ‘class communities’ — The corporate has been noticed testing a brand new function that permits customers to enroll in Zoom courses via Pinterest.

France starts collecting tax on tech giants — This tax applies to firms that generate greater than €750 million in income globally and €25 million in France, and that function both a market or an advert enterprise.

Startups, funding and enterprise capital

Tiger Global invests in India’s Unacademy at $2B valuation — Unacademy helps college students put together for aggressive exams to get into faculty.

WeGift, the ‘incentive marketing’ platform, collects $8M in new funding — Based in 2016, WeGift desires to digitize the $700 billion rewards and incentives trade.

Cast.ai nabs $7.7M seed to remove barriers between public clouds — The corporate was began with the concept builders ought to be capable of get one of the best of every of the general public clouds with out being locked in.

Recommendation and evaluation from Additional Crunch

Insurtech’s big year gets bigger as Metromile looks to go public — Metromile, a startup competing within the auto insurance coverage market, goes public through SPAC.

Join us for a live Q&A with Sapphire’s Jai Das on Tuesday at 2 pm EST/11 am PST — Das has invested in firms like MuleSoft, Alteryx, Sq. and Sumo Logic.

Every little thing else

Gift Guide: Smart exercise gear to hunker down and get fit with — Good train and well being gear is smarter than ever.

