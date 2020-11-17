Amazon launches Amazon Pharmacy, letting prospects within the US order prescription medicines for residence supply, together with free supply for Prime members (CNBC)

CNBC:
Amazon launches Amazon Pharmacy, letting prospects within the US order prescription medicines for residence supply, together with free supply for Prime members — – Amazon is making its greatest transfer but into the pharmacy area. — Amazon Pharmacy is designed to make it straightforward and handy to order prescription medicines on-line.
