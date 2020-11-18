Amazon: Free $15 Credit score with $50 Amazon Present Card Buy | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This submit might comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

If you happen to’re planning to buy Amazon present playing cards for the primary time, you should definitely try this provide!

Proper now, Amazon is providing a free $15 credit to first time purchasers of Amazon Gift Cards whenever you use spend $50 or extra in present playing cards and use the promo code GIFTCARD2020 at checkout!

Legitimate by way of December 22, 2020.

Thanks, Freebie Radar!