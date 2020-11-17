Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
AliveCor, which makes heart-monitoring {hardware} and is creating algorithms to flag coronary heart points, raises $65M Collection E led by Omron Healthcare — AliveCor, a startup creating algorithms that detect atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, and different well being points from coronary heart charge readings, immediately raised $65 million in funding.
Home Tech AliveCor, which makes heart-monitoring {hardware} and is creating algorithms to flag coronary...
AliveCor, which makes heart-monitoring {hardware} and is creating algorithms to flag coronary heart points, raises $65M Collection E led by Omron Healthcare (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)
Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat: