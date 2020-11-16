Ali Velshi Mocks Trump’s Cartoonish Authorized Technique Of ‘{Golfing}, Tweeting And Fox Information Legal professionals’

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi mocked Donald Trump’s failed legal effort to overturn the 2020 election, saying it seems doomed to fail given the truth that it’s rooted in “{golfing}, tweeting and Fox Information legal professionals.”

“The president’s authorized technique is just not going nicely,” Velshi stated. “If he had hoped to overturn the outcomes of the election by {golfing}, tweeting, and Fox Information legal professionals, these hopes are dimming.”

The MSNBC host stated that despite the fact that Trump’s authorized challenges have been a laughable dumpster fireplace, he can nonetheless do loads of injury on his method out the door – and Trump seems desirous to do it.

Video:

‘The president’s authorized technique is just not going nicely’: Ali Velshi says Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election is one bumbling failure after one other. pic.twitter.com/le3BUXniPB — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 17, 2020

Velshi stated:

On Friday alone, 9 trump circumstances in three states had been both thrown out or dropped. Over the weekend, the Trump marketing campaign scrapped most of its main lawsuit in Pennsylvania, eradicating the majority of the allegations. Immediately, 4 extra circumstances in 4 states had been dropped. Even the president’s Twitter feed appears to be having some hassle persevering. Yesterday he tweeted in all caps “I WON THE ELECTION!” Immediately, not even all caps. Somebody’s just a little low vitality. So the president’s authorized technique is just not going nicely. If he had hoped to overturn the outcomes of the election by {golfing}, tweeting, and Fox Information legal professionals, these hopes are dimming. However that doesn’t imply he can’t do actual injury on his method out the door.

Trump’s authorized effort is simply one other actuality TV stunt

With every passing day, Donald Trump’s court docket losses are piling up. As Ali Velshi famous, 4 circumstances in 4 states had been dropped on Monday alone.

The Trump marketing campaign’s authorized combat goes so badly that even legal professionals look like running for the hills.

Like his presidency, Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn this election have been cartoonish and freed from any substantive victories.

It’s simply one other Trump actuality TV stunt meant to absolve himself of any duty for his humiliating election defeat, and to set himself up for one more presidential run in 4 years.

All it has really finished is remind almost 80 million People why they voted to have Donald Trump faraway from workplace.

