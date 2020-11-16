Albemarle: A Secular Progress, Cyclical, And Momentum Trifecta (NYSE:ALB)

Introduction

Whereas America waits in post-election, pre-vaccine limbo, I’ve determined to take just a few weeks and write about a number of the shares I’ve bought throughout the previous two years which can be type of on the perimeter of my normal evaluation. My desire when buying shares is for plain vanilla growth-at-reasonable-price concepts or cyclicals with reliable long-term restoration patterns, however each now then shares come alongside which can be sort of on the sting of my metaphorical “strike zone”. Albemarle (ALB) has turned out to be a type of shares.

I’ve written about Albemarle as soon as earlier than on Looking for Alpha, again in July of 2018 with my article “Albemarle: Cyclical Value? Or Super-Cyclical Trap?“. In that article I concluded that Albemarle had certainly gone via some sort of supercycle and traders ought to in all probability watch for a transparent backside earlier than shopping for:

So, whereas I am undecided how rising lithium demand, potential elevated manufacturing from competitors, and market sentiment will have an effect on Albemarle’s future inventory worth, I do suppose that after I see what seems to be a stable double backside, I will be a purchaser of Albemarle inventory. Now it is only a ready sport to see when the market tells me it is good time to purchase.

I had principally forgotten about Albemarle after that article as a result of I figured it could take a few years for the inventory to type a transparent backside, however in February of 2019 a member of Cyclical Investor’s Membership requested me to take one other have a look at the inventory, and once I did, it seemed to me prefer it was doable the inventory could have put a backside in and so I purchased the inventory on 2/26/19. Here’s what the worth chart seemed like between my public article publication and my buy date a number of months later:

Information by YCharts

On the time I assumed ALB was at the very least pretty priced and with the Fed loosening rate of interest coverage in late 2018 there was an excellent likelihood this momentum might carry the inventory greater. I did not write a public follow-up article concerning the buy, however I did drop a touch upon my previous article.

I ended up being completely fallacious about short-term prospects for the inventory. Lithium markets grew to become rather more oversupplied than anticipated and the underside I assumed had shaped from November via January of 2018/9 didn’t maintain, and the inventory worth tumbled.

Information by YCharts

In three months’ time, I used to be down about -25% on the place. Issues weren’t trying good. However I feel it is occasions like this that separate the above-average traders from the gang. Once I purchased ALB I had each a short-term and a medium-to-long-term thesis. The short-term thesis was completely, 100% fallacious, however you will discover within the remark I shared above that I used to be ready to carry ALB via a downturn as a result of I assumed the longer-term secular-growth development was nonetheless intact. So, on 5/21/19, I doubled down on the inventory and acquired extra. I feel it helped that I did not have every other EV-related publicity in any respect, so this, thus far, has been my solely option to play an EV secular development development that’s basically assured to happen over the following decade.

After making my two ALB purchases, and figuring out at this time limit it was going to take awhile for lithium provide and demand to even out, I principally tucked these investments away and did not pay any consideration to them. Our recession ultimately would arrive in March of 2020 and at their low level, the investments weren’t trying too good in any respect.

Information by YCharts

Information by YCharts

On the low level in March of 2020, the primary funding was down about -40% and the second was down about -20%. I share this as a result of I feel it is vital for traders to know each the ability of a medium-term thesis and the problem one may face within the short-term on the way in which to that medium-term timeframe. I could not have predicted (and in reality did not predict) the place ALB would ultimately backside. However I had very sturdy confidence that the longer-term secular development development for lithium demand was in place. So, I by no means as soon as thought-about promoting ALB as a result of the worth was down. That is an vital issue that traders want to recollect as a result of now these investments are doing fairly nicely:

Information by YCharts

Information by YCharts

General, we have had each good absolute efficiency and good relative efficiency in comparison with the S&P 500. An individual simply wanted to have the ability to maintain via the volatility. Subsequent, let’s look at the place Albemarle inventory stands immediately.

Three Essential Components

I’ve marked up the above FAST Graph so much, however bear with me right here. The very first thing I prefer to verify with any inventory is the historic earnings cyclicality. Adjusted working earnings are represented by the darkish inexperienced shaded space within the graph above. I annotated the years of detrimental earnings development with crimson circles. In seven out of the final twenty years, ALB has had detrimental earnings development. That is a reasonably excessive frequency by way of the variety of down years, however the earnings development declines have traditionally been fairly average by way of their depth. Till the newest decline of -35% this yr (which was a yr through which lithium costs had been already low when a worldwide recession occurred) the most important earnings development decline was -28% method again in 2001. Most of those have been single-digit declines with a few mid-teens declines, which I describe as average.

There are two different issues are price noting concerning the declines. The primary is that whereas they are usually average, they typically final just a few years earlier than bouncing again. 2001-2004 did not see any development, 2006-2009 did not see a lot, and 2012-2015 did not see a lot development both. So we get these intervals of 3-4 years (in all probability circumstances the place provide and demand want to come back again into stability) the place we do not see a lot earnings development and generally have modest declines. The second factor to notice, although, is that the general development is clearly up. Despite the fact that there are intervals of stagnation and consolidation, earnings have been in a secular uptrend since 2002. That is actually vital as a result of given the approaching demand from EVs, we principally know with a excessive chance that this general development will proceed in the course of the subsequent decade except there are some important technological breakthroughs in battery expertise that make it so we do do not require as a lot lithium.

Within the midst of this modestly cyclical secular uptrend we’ve got a worth supercycle that happens in 2016 and 2017. About half of this upcycle might be attributed actually good earnings development throughout this time interval, and about half I feel is honest to attribute to market sentiment getting a number of years forward of itself due to bullishness attributable to anticipated EV demand. The mixture of these elements brought on a very huge worth cycle (which is what I wrote my final ALB article about).

Information by YCharts

The eventual downcycle of that supercycle brought on a drawdown within the inventory worth of about -65%, which was much like what it skilled in the course of the Nice Recession in 2008/9. It is doubtless the March twenty third low was the underside of that supercycle.

Now we’ve got a basic sketch of the historical past of the earnings and the market sentiment surrounding the inventory. The subsequent step is to make use of that so as develop a method for the funding.

What to do now?

Albemarle is exclusive as a result of, normally, I can simply separate shares which can be cyclical from shares which can be less-cycle after which carry out the suitable evaluation on them to select some moderately first rate purchase and promote costs, both by utilizing elementary evaluation or historic worth cycle evaluation. Albemarle is not fairly really easy. In a method it is type of like a less-cyclical model of Micron (MU) (which I’ve additionally traded efficiently and written about, however for which it is tough to investigate due to its mixture of secular uptrend and cyclicality).

My view is that we fundamental know that the overall development goes to be up over the following decade for ALB, however we don’t know how far up. Competitors can and can come into the market, and although it’s going to in all probability take a while for it to occur, we should always anticipate that any actually astronomical rises in lithium costs will likely be non permanent. So, we all know the development is up and ALB will in all probability do nicely, however we additionally know there will likely be some restrict to how nicely they’ll do over the following decade. Curiously, we have already had a model of this development and cycle happen with ALB from 2016-2020. I totally anticipate an analogous worth cycle to occur once more. However the query is how excessive might the inventory worth go? We all know that the market will worth on this optimistic future nicely forward of time, and in reality it’s already taking place proper now with the rise in worth we have already seen because the March lows.

The inventory already has a blended P/E of 28 with about mid-teens earnings development anticipated over the following couple of years. Let’s name {that a} PEG ratio of roughly 2. With immediately’s rates of interest, a PEG ratio of two might be about pretty valued. I estimate the broader market’s PEG ratio at about 3, so on a relative foundation, ALB might be 50% undervalued nonetheless in contrast most different shares available in the market, particularly since we’ve got a fairly good learn on EV demand rising over the following decade. Trying on the inventory this manner does not precisely make one wish to run out and take earnings.

It’s in conditions like this that I feel we must be just a little bit versatile, and deviate from the traditional playbook. Usually, with a reasonably cyclical inventory I’d calculate a 10-year sentiment imply reversion CAGR and a enterprise CAGR, put them collectively, and estimate my returns, and therefore, the worth of the inventory. However the sentiment imply reversion turns into tough to calculate after an enormous worth supercycle (and one which was complimented by a one-time COVID recession). After which for the anticipated enterprise returns, these too turn out to be tough to estimate if we’re in a brand new secular development interval for lithium demand. We might attempt to estimate this stuff, however I would not have a excessive diploma of confidence within the estimates, and so they doubtless would have already triggered a sale in Albemarle some time again, prematurely.

So, what I plan to do is to deal with Albemarle extra like I’d deal with a extremely cyclical inventory through which earnings and sentiment can fluctuate wildly, considerably unattached from present earnings traits. For cyclicals, I base when to take earnings on the inventory’s beforehand cyclically excessive worth. My pondering behind that is that if the market was prepared to pay that worth at one time prior to now for the inventory, then if related situations come up once more, I’ve purpose to imagine that the market will likely be prepared to pay that prime of a worth once more. Over the last cyclical peak, Albemarle’s worth topped out at about $140 per share, and since I’ve fairly good confidence that with a secular development development intact Albemarle will ultimately be capable to justify a worth that prime in some unspecified time in the future within the subsequent 5-10 years, then I do not thoughts holding on till I at the very least see that worth.

If we do see $140 per share, given the way in which this market is pricing different EV performs with much less stable fundamentals, I feel there’s a good likelihood that momentum might hold carrying the worth above this, so I am inclined to not promote as quickly as the worth hits $140. What I plan to do as a substitute is place a 10-15% trailing cease on if we hit $140, and see if I can seize just a little extra upside. If I get unfortunate and the inventory tops out simply above $140, then I am very happy taking earnings within the $120s someplace if the trailing cease is triggered.

Conclusion

One purpose I hadn’t adopted up on the Albemarle buy with a full public article till now could be that it has plenty of distinctive issues occurring that brought on me to regulate my normal evaluation of the inventory. We are able to say just a few broad issues concerning the inventory, however we won’t actually have a lot precision. We all know costs for lithium are smooth, however doubtless to enhance over the medium-term, and that’s what is prone to drive the worth of the inventory long-term, regardless that they don’t seem to be completely a lithium producer. We all know not like many EV performs, ALB has a stable elementary enterprise that may restrict potential long-term losses, whereas gaining at the very least some profit from EV growth. We all know that we do not have to select particular person EV winners if we decide ALB (this lowers danger considerably). We all know 2021 will doubtless see a reflation commerce as vaccines are distributed and COVID fades. And we will have fairly excessive confidence that March marked a backside for the inventory worth and that momentum has undoubtedly turned optimistic:

SA’s momentum scores for the inventory are very clearly optimistic.

Placing this all collectively, I feel ALB is roughly pretty valued immediately. If I used to be placing new cash immediately, I’d watch for one thing like a -20% pullback within the worth as a way to obtain some margin of security. However for traders holding the inventory as I’m, questioning whether or not to promote or not, I’d wait till at the very least $140, after which attempt to seize as a lot upside momentum past that as one can get by utilizing a trailing cease. ALB is prone to have a major drawdown in some unspecified time in the future over the following few years. I haven’t got a option to predict when it’s going to occur or at what worth the inventory will high out, nevertheless it will not go up eternally if historical past is any information. It is completely advantageous to take earnings as soon as we get above $140 per share.

