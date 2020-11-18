Al Jazeera Digital’s The Virus wins on the AIB awards

Al Jazeera English On-line’s new digital vérité sequence, Fly on the Wall, has received a prestigious Affiliation of Worldwide Broadcasters (AIB) award for finest brief documentary. Taking a purely observational strategy, the sequence explores tales utilizing solely picture and sound – no narration – with characters talking on to the digital camera.

The win got here for the sequence’ first episode, The Virus, wherein filmmaker Raul Gallego Abellan turned one of many first in a small wave of journalists allowed into hospitals, morgues and elder care services in and round his native Barcelona.

Counting on eager documentary instincts – and at nice threat to himself – Abellan’s digital camera immerses viewers into Spain’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak in late March 2020, as medical doctors, nurses and paramedics battled what’s believed to have been the best fee of infections amongst healthcare employees in Europe on the time.

In The Virus, medical workers open up in regards to the stress of working double shifts with no days off for weeks on finish, not having sufficient protecting gear or assets to deal with the numbers of dying and of being compelled into choices on who can be administered life-saving remedies, or not.

“Our judges felt this was a transparent winner because the piece completely mirrored the eerie and weird environment of this early stage of COVID-19,” the AIB organisers stated throughout a digital ceremony on November 13 that marked the sixteenth annual AIB Awards recognising excellence in factual journalism. The Virus is a “daring story very effectively informed [with] nice visuals and an unimaginable soundtrack”.

“We’re very happy with the Fly on the Wall staff who confirmed resourcefulness launching within the early days of the pandemic,” stated Carlos van Meek, director of Digital Innovation and Programming.

“This sequence is an instance of intrepid, behind-the-scenes reporting. It’s distinctive in its means to make use of long-form video as a method of deepening our understanding of the information. We congratulate the staff for his or her glorious work.”

The Digital podcast staff additionally acquired a Extremely Recommended distinction for Diplomats for Sale, a sequence based mostly on the Al Jazeera Investigations unit’s documentary by the identical identify.

The Al Jazeera English channel additionally emerged with a win within the Science and Know-how class for The Massive Image – The World In line with A.I., in addition to two Extremely Recommended distinctions for 101 East: Promoting out West Papua and Witness documentary, The Dancer Thieves.