After Trump tweets Defcon hacking video, voting safety specialists name BS

As President Trump continues to make unfounded claims of widespread election fraud, 59 of the world’s foremost specialists on digital voting are hitting again, saying that latest allegations of precise voting machine hacking “have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.”

Monday’s letter got here after virtually two weeks of baseless and unfounded claims from Trump and a few of his supporters that this month’s presidential election had been “rigged” in favor of President-elect Joe Biden. On Thursday, Trump began a brand new spherical of disinformation when he took to Twitter to say that polling machines made by Dominion Voting deleted 2.7 million Trump votes across the nation.

Vulnerabilities aren’t exploits

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted a video from final yr’s Defcon hacker conference. It confirmed attendees collaborating in an occasion referred to as the voting machine hacking village. Organizers of the occasion held it to lift consciousness in regards to the significance of safety in digital voting. A few of the occasion organizers have been beside themselves that Trump was utilizing the video as innuendo that voting machine hacking performed a job within the outcomes of this month’s election, or in any election ever, for that matter.

“Anybody asserting {that a} US election was ‘rigged’ is making an extraordinary declare, one which have to be supported by persuasive and verifiable proof,” the pc scientists wrote. “Merely citing the existence of technical flaws doesn’t set up that an assault occurred, a lot much less that it altered an election consequence. It’s merely hypothesis.”

The letter continued:

The presence of safety weaknesses in election infrastructure doesn’t by itself inform us that any election has truly been compromised. Technical, bodily, and procedural safeguards complicate the duty of maliciously exploiting election techniques, as does monitoring of seemingly adversaries by legislation enforcement and the intelligence neighborhood. Altering an election consequence entails greater than merely the existence of a technical vulnerability. We’re conscious of alarming assertions being made that the 2020 election was “rigged” by exploiting technical vulnerabilities. Nevertheless, in each case of which we’re conscious, these claims both have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent. To our collective data, no credible proof has been put forth that helps a conclusion that the 2020 election consequence in any state has been altered via technical compromise.

Monday’s letter follows the issuance of one other strongly worded assertion on Thursday by the Election Infrastructure Authorities Coordinating Council, which incorporates officers from the Division of Homeland Safety’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Safety Company, the US Election Help Fee, and secretaries of state and state election administrators from numerous states.

Commercial

“The November third election was probably the most safe in American historical past,” the joint assertion learn. “Proper now, throughout the nation, election officers are reviewing and double checking your entire election course of previous to finalizing the consequence.”

The assertion went on to say: “Whereas we all know there are various unfounded claims and alternatives for misinformation in regards to the means of our elections, we will guarantee you we have now the utmost confidence within the safety and integrity of our elections, and it is best to too.”

A day after the assertion was printed, Reuters reported that Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Safety Company Director Christopher Krebs was telling associates he anticipated to be fired. Citing unnamed folks acquainted with the matter, the information outlet mentioned that Krebs “drew the ire of the Trump White Home over efforts to debunk disinformation” associated to the latest elections.

Monday’s letter reveals that pc scientists are additionally now working to debunk conspiracy theories claiming widespread voter fraud. These signing the doc embody Matt Blaze, a pc science professor at Georgetown College; Ronald Rivest, a professor on the Massachusetts Institute of Know-how and the R in RSA; Steven M. Bellovin, a pc science professor at Columbia College; Joseph Lorenzo Corridor, senior VP on the nonprofit Web Society; and J. Alex Halderman, a College of Michigan professor of pc science and engineering who makes a speciality of election safety.