African fintech startup Chipper Money raises $30M backed by Jeff Bezos – TechCrunch

African cross-border fintech startup Chipper Cash has raised a $30 million Collection B funding spherical led by Ribbit Capital with participation of Bezos Expeditions — the private VC fund of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Chipper Cash was based in San Francisco in 2018 by Ugandan Ham Serunjogi and Ghanaian Maijid Moujaled. The corporate gives mobile-based, no payment, P2P cost providers in seven nations: Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Africa and Kenya.

Parallel to its P2P app, the startup additionally runs Chipper Checkout — a merchant-focused, fee-based cost product that generates the income to assist Chipper Money’s free mobile-money enterprise. The corporate has scaled to three million customers on its platform and processes a mean of 80,000 transactions day by day. In June 2020, Chipper Money reached a month-to-month funds worth of $100 million, in line with CEO Ham Serunjogi .

As a part of the Collection B increase, the startup plans to increase its merchandise and geographic scope. On the product facet, that entails providing extra enterprise cost options, crypto-currency buying and selling choices, and funding providers.

“We’ll all the time be a P2P monetary switch platform at our core. However we’ve had demand from our customers to supply different worth providers…like buying cryptocurrency belongings and making investments in shares,” Serunjogi instructed TechCrunch on a name.

Chipper Money has added beta dropdowns on its website and app to purchase and promote Bitcoin and put money into U.S. shares from Africa — the latter by means of a partnership with U.S. monetary providers firm DriveWealth.

“We’ll launch [the stock product] in Nigeria first so Nigerians have the choice to purchase fractional shares — Tesla shares, Apple shares or Amazon shares and others — by means of our app. We’ll increase into different nations thereafter,” stated Serunjogi.

On the enterprise monetary providers facet, the startup plans to supply extra API funds options. “We’ve been getting numerous requests from individuals on our P2P platform, who even have enterprise enterprises, to have the ability to gather funds on the market of products,” defined Serunjogi.

Chipper Money additionally plans to make use of its Collection B financing for added nation growth, which the corporate will announce by the tip of 2021.

Jeff Bezos’s backing of Chipper Money follows a current string of occasions that has elevated the visibility of Africa’s startup scene. Over the previous decade, the continent’s tech ecosystem has been one of many quickest rising on this planet by 12 months year-over-year growth in enterprise capital and startup formation, concentrated in nations comparable to Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

Bringing Africa’s giant unbanked inhabitants and underbanked customers and SMEs on-line has factored prominently. Roughly 66% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s 1 billion individuals don’t have a checking account, in line with World Financial institution knowledge.

As such, fintech has change into Africa’s highest-funded tech sector, receiving the majority of an estimated $2 billion in VC that went to startups in 2019. Even with the speedy enterprise funding progress during the last decade, Africa’s tech scene had been efficiency gentle, with just one recognized unicorn (e-commerce enterprise Jumia) a handful of exits, and no main public share choices. That modified final 12 months.

In April 2019, Jumia — backed by buyers together with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard — went public in an NYSE IPO. Later within the 12 months, Nigerian fintech firm Interswitch achieved unicorn status after a $200 million funding by Visa.

This 12 months, Community Worldwide bought East African funds startup DPO for $288 million and in August WorldRemit acquired Africa targeted remittance firm Sendwave for $500 million.

One of many extra vital liquidity occasions in African tech occurred final month, when Stripe acquired Nigerian cost gateway startup Paystack for a reported $200 million.

In an electronic mail to TechCrunch, a spokesperson for Bezos Expeditions confirmed the fund’s funding in Chipper Money, however declined to touch upon additional plans to again African startups. Per Crunchbase data, the funding could be the primary in Africa for the fund. It’s value noting Bezos Expeditions will not be linked to Jeff Bezo’s hallmark enterprise enterprise, Amazon.

For Chipper Money, the $30 million Collection B increase caps an event-filled two years for the San Francisco-based funds firm and founders Ham Serunjogi and Maijid Moujaled. The 2 got here to America for lecturers, met in Iowa whereas finding out at Grinnell Faculty and ventured out to Silicon Valley for stints in huge tech: Fb for Serunjogi and Flickr and Yahoo! for Moujaled.

The startup name beckoned and after launching Chipper Money in 2018, the duo convinced 500 Startups and Liquid 2 Ventures — co-founded by American soccer legend Joe Montana — to again their firm with seed funds. The startup expanded into Nigeria and Southern Africa in 2019, entered a funds partnership with Visa in April and raised a $13.8 million Collection A in June.

Chipper Money founder Ham Serunjogi believes the backing of his firm by a notable tech determine, comparable to Jeff Bezos (the world’s richest individual), has advantages past his enterprise.

“It’s a giant deal when a world class investor like Bezos or Ribbit goes out of their candy spot to a brand new space the place they beforehand haven’t carried out investments,” he stated. “In the end, the winner of these issues taking place is the African tech ecosystem general, as it is going to deliver extra funding from companies of that caliber to African startups.”