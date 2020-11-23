Adam Schiff Blasts Emily Murphy For Appeasing Trump Whereas Jeopardizing America

Home Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff instructed Emily Murphy to cease flattering and appeasing Trump.

Chairman Schiff wrote in a letter to Murphy, “Our democracy and the orderly transition of energy from one president to a different should not be undermined by the inexplicable unwillingness of 1 candidate to just accept the clear outcomes of an election or the inaction of presidency officers similar to your self. President Trump’s efforts to overturn the folks’s mandate have been uniformly unsuccessful, consisting of frivolous lawsuits and outrageous and baseless conspiracy theories. It’s previous time so that you can put the pursuits of the American folks above gratifying his self-importance or appeasing his want to overturn the election. I mustn’t must remind you that your oath is barely to the Structure of america, and to not any President or social gathering.”

Chairman Schiff additionally warned Murphy in regards to the risks that her blocking of Biden’s transition current to nationwide safety.

Home Democrats are turning up the warmth on Murphy on all fronts. Michigan has now certified Joe Biden’s win. Donald Trump has no path to a second time period. It’s time for supposed public servants like Emily Murphy to put their country first and ensure and peaceful and orderly transition of power.

The partitions are closing in on Murphy, and shortly she can have no selection however to let the transition start.

Learn Schiff’s full letter to Murphy beneath:

20201123_letter_to_administrator_murphy



For extra dialogue about this story be part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook