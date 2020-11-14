Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Trump loses presidential election 306-232

Dana Milbank/WaPo:

Trump’s racist appeals powered a White evangelical tsunami As partisans and analysts puzzle over the higher-than-expected turnout for President Trump (practically 6 million fewer votes than for President-elect Joe Biden, however nonetheless excessive), they’re poring over teams and subgroups: White, non-college-educated males. Suburban ladies. Younger Black males. However a lot of the Trump 2020 phenomenon might be defined by a far less complicated approach of wanting on the citizens: There are White evangelical Christians — and there’s all people else.

Larry Strauss/USA as we speak:

Entitled and deluded: Trump is a horrible position mannequin for my groups. And a harmful one. I coached teenagers whose futures hinged on their potential to deal constructively with adversity. I’ve no sympathy for Trump or those that indulge him. The primary highschool basketball recreation I coached, again within the early Nineties, was a one-point win over the reigning league champion. I can nonetheless really feel the euphoria seeing the buzzer-beating jumper shake the twine. Ten years later, I used to be on the funeral of the younger man who’d made that shot. As his pals and former teammates and I consoled one another, I assumed how trivial that first victory was in comparison with all of the losses these younger males and I needed to recover from throughout that season. It wasn’t simple attempting to show myself and people younger males to simply accept defeat with dignity and pleasure and respect for an opponent. At 15 and 16 and 17 years outdated, they’d already misplaced a lot of their lives. Some had been within the foster system or residing in another guardian state of affairs due to parental loss of life, incarceration or drug dependancy. Many had been in bother of 1 sort or one other, at school and on the streets. Some had been no less than marginally affiliated with gangs…. So forgive me if I’m lower than sympathetic to politicians who’ve chosen to indulge the wild and harmful delusions of a 74-year-old man — a person granted each privilege this world has to supply after which some — whose emotional frailty doesn’t allow the robust classes of loss or failure. Forgive my contempt and impatience at seemingly clever and educated women and men who select to feign stupidity, and assume a relativistic angle towards goal information, on the attainable expense of our collective survival.

x Donald Trump’s going to destroy Fox as a competitor. Donald Trump’s going to run for President in 2024 crowding out the ambitions of Nikki, Marco, Cotton, et al. Trumps children are attempting to take over the RNC. Hope everyone seems to be pleased with their selections. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) November 12, 2020

LA Times:

The story you haven’t heard about that viral picture of Kamala Harris and Ruby Bridges A photograph illustration of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris strolling alongside the shadow of civil rights trailblazer Ruby Bridges went viral after the announcement that the Biden marketing campaign had gained the 2020 presidential election. It was created by an artist working with the Sacramento-based firm Good Trubble. (Good Trubble)

Marian Wright Edelman/Childrensdefenseorg:

Classes from Ruby Bridges I lately had the enjoyment of presenting an award from the Washington Legal professionals’ Committee for Civil Rights and City Affairs to Ruby Bridges. As a six-year-old first grader in New Orleans in 1960, Ruby Bridges grew to become the primary Black scholar to attend an all-White elementary college within the South. She confirmed unforgettable loving forgiveness and braveness when confronted with ugly screaming White mobs who jeered and taunted her each day as she walked into William Frantz Elementary College. Federal marshals needed to escort Ruby to highschool each day, however she by no means stop or turned again. Norman Rockwell immortalized Ruby’s braveness along with his landmark 1964 portray The Problem We All Live With. Ruby astonished her instructor in the future when she requested Ruby why she had paused and talked to the gang of White adults that morning. Ruby responded, “I wasn’t speaking. I used to be praying. I used to be praying for them.” And slightly baby shall lead us!

Ezra Klein/Vox:

The disaster isn’t Trump. It’s the Republican Get together. Anne Applebaum wrote the ebook on why individuals select to collaborate with authoritarian regimes. So what does she consider the GOP? Is it time for People to be disabused of the concept there’s any particular safety to our system, our political tradition? Anne Applebaum It is a conclusion that I got here to a number of years in the past by the agonizing private expertise of residing in Poland and watching one of many political events right here change into a populist authoritarian get together. Watching it attempt to undermine democracy, undermine the courts, undermine the media as soon as it got here to energy. After which, glancing over at the USA and realizing that I used to be seeing most of the identical issues.

x The one fixed I can inform for candidates who misplaced and blamed “defund the police” is that their very own messaging on police violence was nonexistent. When you’re too scared to say what you consider about one thing, the opposite aspect will gladly do it for you. — WillyWicki (@WickiWilly) November 13, 2020

Eric Levitz/New York:

David Shor’s Postmortem of the 2020 Election For the Democratic Get together, the 2020 election was a devastating victory. Joe Biden gained a bigger share of the favored vote than any presidential challenger since 1932. The Rust Belt shed some pink, whereas the Solar Belt trended blue. Democrats retained management of the Home — and nonetheless have an outside shot at eking out a Senate majority. And but the get together’s activist base is licking its wounds, whereas its elected officers claw at each other’s throats. The explanation for this odd state of affairs is straightforward: Barring an unlikely triumph in Georgia’s Senate runoffs in January, the 2020 election will go down as a down-ballot catastrophe for the Democratic Get together. At the same time as Biden gained the favored vote by as a lot as 5 factors, Democrats noticed their Home majority shrink, most of their prime Senate challengers fall flat, and their makes an attempt to flip state legislatures come up empty. What’s worse, these losses seem attributable to traits that elevate ominous questions in regards to the get together’s electoral prospects going ahead: Essentially the most xenophobic Republican president in trendy reminiscence made giant features with Latino voters, whereas white rural America continued its regular rightward march. Most Democrats weren’t ready for these disappointments. However David Shor was.

x Glorious interview with @davidshor. “The nationalizing of elections means every time any elected Democrat goes out and says one thing that’s unpopular, except the remainder of the get together very forcefully pushes again each Democrat will face an electoral penalty.” https://t.co/tOvB5W6Zw5 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) November 13, 2020

That is the truth we noticed coming. “Defund the Police” is just not a Democratic slogan, it’s an activist slogan, and Democrats can’t inform activists what to do. However they will see an oncoming drawback, and so they completely must say what they suppose, or sure, they are going to be outlined by the opposition. Biden did this fantastically. The down-ballot candidates, not a lot.

Politico:

How 2020 Killed Off Democrats’ Demographic Hopes Demographics usually are not future, says David Shor. And if Democrats need their get together to succeed nationally, they’ll need to face that truth and alter. Right here’s how. For years, the Democratic Get together has operated underneath one immutable assumption: Lengthy-term demographic traits would give the get together one thing like a everlasting majority because the nation as an entire grows much less white and extra city. President Donald Trump’s reliance on the politics of racial resentment would solely quicken the method, solidifying help for Democrats amongst individuals of colour. Then got here November 3, 2020. And all these assumptions now appear to be complete nonsense. “The joke is that the GOP is basically assembling the multiracial working-class coalition that the left has at all times dreamed of,” says David Shor, a Democratic polling and knowledge skilled who developed the Obama 2012 marketing campaign’s inside election-forecasting system.

x Trump’s near-acknowledgement a couple of minutes in the past: “I cannot go – this administration won’t be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the – the uh – no matter occurs sooner or later, who is aware of which administration it is going to be, I suppose time will inform…” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 13, 2020

Tom Frieden/Atlantic:

COVID-19 Is Out of Management. What Can We Do? We’d like a one-two punch to knock the virus down after which maintain it down. A protected, efficient, and broadly accessible vaccine can be a recreation changer, however we’re probably many months away from this changing into a actuality. The announcement from Pfizer about its vaccine trial may be very encouraging, however the vaccine’s security and efficacy amongst teams such because the aged are nonetheless unclear. Even with a vaccine that’s absolutely vetted and able to go, it would take many months for sufficient individuals to obtain it to offer population-wide safety. Till then, we want a one-two punch to knock the virus down after which maintain it down. The primary motion, closing elements of society, must be strategic. Timing issues. The preliminary widespread closure within the spring poisoned the nicely. Many elements of the nation shut down too quickly and for too lengthy. By the point COVID-19 got here to areas that hadn’t but wanted to shut, individuals had been bored with ready and resisted continued restrictions. An efficient closure must be nuanced, particular, and tightened and loosened primarily based on real-time knowledge about the place the virus is spreading.