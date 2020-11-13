Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The sluggish collapse of the Trump autogolpe

x And no indication the president is in the least inquisitive about trying up from his personal fantasies & grievances to do something about it, or that any Congressional Republican is pressuring him to take action. Complete abandonment of American folks at a second of disaster. AWOL underneath fireplace. https://t.co/2q2fJjUcZs — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) November 13, 2020

Should you assume distributing vaccine shall be straightforward, watch how tough it s to distribute a ps 5 (and at room temperature, at that).

Politico:

How Biden swung the spiritual vote Trump’s crew thought religious-minded voters would save him in key states. They now seem to have turned away simply sufficient for him to lose. For months, President Donald Trump’s prime aides and non secular allies dismissed his softening help with white evangelicals and Catholic voters as a polling fluke — one other media-spun narrative supposed to frighten the incumbent Republican and his prime donors. No president had ever finished extra for these demographics, they claimed, pointing to the unfettered entry many conservative Christian teams needed to the Trump administration and the affect they wielded over coverage priorities and judicial nominees. “You may have a look at the polls however on the finish of the day, the president will carry out very properly with Catholic voters as a result of he has delivered for them in so some ways,” senior Trump marketing campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp, a Catholic herself, stated in an interview simply days earlier than the election. In the long run, surveys of early voters and exit polls confirmed they could have been the distinction in his loss. Between 47 % and 50 % of Catholic voters supported Trump — a small decline from 2016, however sufficient to value him the Rust Belt states that mattered most to his path to victory. Nationally, the president carried white Catholics by a 15-point margin, in keeping with AP/VoteCast knowledge, marking a major decline from his 33-point margin of victory over Hillary Clinton 4 years in the past.

x Actually staggering to see the occasion that gutted Voting Rights Act, sabotaged USPS, closed polling locations, purged voters, attacked mail voting, tried to throw out ballots & fabricated proof underneath oath accuse the opposite aspect of dishonest — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 11, 2020

Tim Alberta/Politico:

Three Causes Biden Flipped the Midwest Trump gave away his positive aspects with key teams from 4 years in the past and Biden reclaimed misplaced Democratic floor 4 years in the past, Trump gained the presidency on the margin of three states—Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania—by a mixed 77,744 votes. It was, to make use of poker terminology, an “inside straight,” the form of hand that seemingly comes collectively extra by luck than by ability. The story isn’t that Trump’s luck seems to have run out. The story is that Biden is poised to beat him with the identical actual hand.

x Sort of humorous how Dems are those who’re imagined to “reform their technique” once we’re those who received the very best % of the vote towards an incumbent since 1932 and flipped states we’ve not gained on a Prez stage because the Nineteen Nineties. — Alec (@alecbwhite) November 13, 2020

WaPo:

How Biden goals to amp up the federal government’s combat towards local weather change A brand new administration would enlist departments like Transportation, Agriculture and Treasury to advance its local weather targets President-elect Joe Biden is poised to embed motion on local weather change throughout the breadth of the federal authorities, from the departments of Agriculture to Treasury to State — increasing it past environmental companies to hurry U.S. efforts to mitigate world warming and to acknowledge that the issue touches many facets of American life. The far-reaching technique is aimed toward making vital cuts in greenhouse gasoline emissions even with out congressional motion, by maximizing government authority.

For these of you with the abdomen for it, right here’s what trump voting late deciders thought:

x Okay we’re getting began with our focus group. Comply with alongside on this thread. — Danny Barefoot (@dannybarefoot) November 10, 2020

x It appears apparent to me COVID was a internet political constructive for Biden however possibly simply much less minimize and dry than we initially thought. Some folks agree with him however did not prioritize it when voting. Different appreciated his take greater than Trump’s however had been nonetheless nervous about extra lockdowns. — Danny Barefoot (@dannybarefoot) November 10, 2020

x Each particular person right here thinks Biden shall be inaugurated and the transition of energy shall be peaceable. They do not appear to love Trump’s antics but in addition do not view it as a really huge deal. I feel that has been an ongoing drawback in opposing Trump. — Danny Barefoot (@dannybarefoot) November 10, 2020

Greg Sargent/WaPo:

Trump is now sabotaging the transition. Democrats have a approach to combat again. The election is over: Joe Biden gained. Even Karl Rove now admits President Trump’s authorized challenges gained’t reverse the outcomes. GOP state legislators are leaking word that they gained’t facilitate the Hail Mary of appointing a rogue slate of electors in defiance of their state’s well-liked vote. The claims of fraud are imploding. But with Trump nonetheless refusing to concede, the administration’s sabotaging of the transition continues. So Democrats should crank up the stress on the administration to drop its blockade, for the great of the transition itself and to forestall such techniques from being normalized. Right here’s the newest. Emily Murphy, the pinnacle of the Common Providers Administration, nonetheless hasn’t signed the official letter that might allow the incoming Biden team to formally start the transition.

x NEW: Utilizing daring letters, CISA (which is a part of DHS), says, “there is no such thing as a proof that any voting system deleted or misplaced votes, modified votes, or was in any manner compromised.” A full throated response to unverifiable allegations raised by the President and his allies about votes. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) November 12, 2020

Jed Shugerman/WaPo:

Trump’s authorized challenges to the election will assist Democrats Rejection in courts of Trump’s spurious claims will assist legitimize Biden’s victory The lawsuits might show to be the easiest way to legitimize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and draw to an in depth years of bogus complaints about voter fraud. The shortage of advantage within the authorized complaints means they are going to be useless on arrival within the courts, and whereas the resounding rejection of Trump’s fantasies by judges won’t persuade his fiercest loyalists, it is going to forestall conspiracy theories from spreading. It’s also a nasty concept, as a normal matter, to object to election legislation litigation: In two years, or 4 years — and probably in two months in Georgia — the shoe could also be on the opposite foot. It could look hypocritical to sentence the very concept of difficult an election outcome now, solely to show round and accomplish that in numerous (albeit extra authentic) circumstances.

Ron Brownstein/Atlantic:

Democrats’ 2024 Downside Is Already Clear Joe Biden succeeded in bridging his occasion’s previous and future coalitions—however the challenges of future elections are daunting. That stark distinction—between Biden’s resounding popular-vote victory and his slim win in essential swing states—encapsulates the problem Democrats will doubtless face within the coming decade. Biden’s victory underscores how Democrats now symbolize a bigger coalition than Republicans do: It marks the seventh time previously eight presidential elections that Democrats have gained the favored vote, an unprecedented feat because the formation of the fashionable occasion system in 1828. However mixed with Republican positive aspects within the Home of Representatives and Democrats’ lack of ability to win any Senate seats within the states that backed Donald Trump, the shut swing-state outcomes illustrate why it could be extremely difficult for that majority coalition to constantly train its energy within the years forward.