A16z is now managing $16.5 billion, after asserting two new funds – TechCrunch

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has closed a pair of funds totaling $4.5 billion, the agency confirmed in a blog post this morning. The agency has raised $1.3 billion for an early-stage fund targeted on shopper, enterprise and fintech; and closed a $3.2 billion growth-stage fund for later-stage investments. The agency didn’t instantly reply to request for remark.

The funds could seem considerably typical, given the size of new funds that enterprise corporations have been elevating in recent times. Nonetheless, these are extraordinary quantities provided that a16z, with places of work in Menlo Park and San Francisco, was based simply 11 years in the past.

Simply as extraordinary, they convey the agency’s whole property underneath administration to $16.5 billion.

It was simply 20 months ago that a16z closed its most up-to-date pair of funds — a $2 billion late-stage fund, and a $740 million flagship early-stage fund.

It additionally introduced a separate, $515 million crypto-focused fund again in April of this 12 months, its second such automobile. And, in February, it rolled out its third biotech and healthcare investing fund, which closed with $750 million in capital commitments.

That’s lots of capital to seize in a single 12 months. Then once more, its restricted companions have had cause to really feel optimistic about its portfolio. In January, for instance, the fintech firm Plaid, whose Collection C spherical a16z joined in late 2018, was acquired by Visa for a hefty $5.3 billion after elevating roughly $310 million altogether.

The Justice Division recently sued to block the deal on antitrust grounds, however even when it’s unwound, trade observers like Plaid’s prospects.

The agency can also be an investor within the soon-to-be-publicly traded lodging market Airbnb, although notably, in line with Airbnb’s S-1, a16z doesn’t personal sufficient of the corporate to be listed on the submitting, regardless of that it led the company’s Series B round in 2011 and regardless of that common associate Jeff Jordan sits on the corporate’s board and would wish to listing any possession place because of this.

We’ve requested if it bought half or all of its stake, possibly earlier this year, and are awaiting phrase again.

One other of a16z’s portfolio firms, the pay-as-you-go lending firm Affirm, has additionally filed to go public. Andreessen Horowitz first participated within the firm’s Collection B spherical again in 2015. It’s also not listed on Affirm’s S-1 submitting, which means it owns lower than 5% of the corporate.

And the agency is an investor within the sport firm Roblox, whose $150 million Collection G spherical it led earlier this year. Roblox made its S-1 public earlier this week; a16z will not be listed on it.

On the early-stage facet, the agency is commonly characterised by its flashy offers, together with its $100 million valuation of voice-chat app Clubhouse and $75 million valuation of Y Combinator graduate Trove.

A16z additionally not too long ago launched a TxO accelerator, which makes use of a donor-advised fund to put money into underrepresented founders. Led by a16z associate Nait Jones, TxO has invested $100,000 every in an preliminary cohort of seven companies in change for 7% of possession stake.

The donor-advised fund launched with $2.2 million in initial commitments, with Ben and Felicia Horowitz asserting they might match as much as $5 million. Any returns from firms within the fund will probably be repurposed into the funding automobile. The agency has declined to share the fund’s whole dimension to this point.

At present, a16z employs 185 individuals, most not too long ago hiring Anthony Albanese, the chief regulatory officer on the New York Inventory Alternate, as an working associate for its cryptocurrency group.

Considered one of a16z’s greatest wins thus far seems to be GitHub, which bought to Microsoft in a $7.5 billion all-stock deal in 2018 and from which a16z reportedly pocketed more than $1 billion. When it invested within the firm, it wrote the largest examine it had issued on the time: $100 million. The phrases had been sufficient for a16z to win the deal in opposition to some powerful competitors, together with Benchmark, which was additionally attempting to woo GitHub on the time, as common associate, Peter Fenton, said recently.

It’s also an early investor within the cryptocurrency change Coinbase, which was final valued by its personal traders at $8 billion and is reportedly contemplating an IPO, probably early subsequent 12 months. And a16z owns a stake in Robinhood, the favored buying and selling app that in September was valued at $11.7 billion.

Robinhood, too, is claimed to be considering an IPO within the near future.