A horrible 2020 is ending with causes for optimism

One of many worst years in American historical past is winding down — and good riddance.

Greater than a quarter-million Individuals useless in a pandemic. Giant swaths of the financial system crushed. Lives shattered, goals destroyed. Our politics has left us extra divided, I believe, than at any time because the Civil Warfare. Gun violence has soared this yr, whereas poverty and starvation are growing. Seventy-one % of Individuals, says a Gallup survey, are “dissatisfied with the way in which issues are getting into america presently.” There’s no sugar coating the truth that we’ve got huge issues.

And but, beneath the headlines, there are issues we will cheer — and be glad about as one other Thanksgiving arrives. Issues that present our resilience as a nation, our willpower to maintain marching forward and overcome our difficulties. Listed below are some:

Vaccines for Covid-19 are coming. A troublesome and painful winter lies forward, however tens of tens of millions of Individuals will quickly be getting vaccines which might be stated to be at least 90% effective.

Our current election was carried out peacefully with report turnout and fewer snafus than anticipated. It was nasty, sure, and there may be a lot room for enchancment, however let’s be grateful that it went in addition to it did.

Our political system endures. The democratic norms — that we appear to have taken with no consideration for much too lengthy — has been beneath extreme pressure in recent times. There’s a lot room for enchancment right here as nicely, however let’s be grateful that it has confirmed to be resilient.

Our Structure is a miracle. I used to work within the Soviet Union. Belief me, having the ability to write, complain and say no matter you need is an unimaginable factor. So is praying to the God of your alternative. So is having the ability to personal a gun. So is having the correct to a good trial and being judged by a jury of your friends. And a lot extra. The Structure is basically one thing.

America is at peace. For a lot of this still-young twenty first century, america fought the 2 longest wars in its historical past — Afghanistan and Iraq — concurrently. Each have largely been wound down, and though threats stay and can all the time require vigilance, we could be grateful that fewer of our courageous servicemen and -women are in hurt’s manner immediately.

Entrepreneurs proceed to do their factor. By way of September, 147,769 patents have been registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Japan, China, Germany, South Korea and Taiwan — mixed — had 101,753. American innovation, it appears, is alive and nicely.

Threat-takers and innovators are creating new industries and job classes. Sure, folks like Elon Musk — one half Henry Ford, one half Robert Goddard (investor of the world’s first liquid-fueled rocket) — seize headlines. However for each Musk, there are tons of individuals like Anthony Nighswander, president of Ohio-based APT Manufacturing Solutions, which builds and installs robotic tools to assist different producers automate their meeting strains. He tells me enterprise is booming, as high-tech innovators like him create jobs and rework the Rust Belt one city at a time.

We’re on the verge of giant breakthroughs that would rework, lengthen and improve our lives. Driverless vehicles, bitcoin

even 5G? That’s so yesterday. Strive these on for measurement: An unhackable web, hyper-personalized medication, anti-aging medicine and quantum computing that may clear up issues a minimum of a thousand instances sooner than the quickest supercomputer immediately. That’s only a partial list from the MIT Expertise Overview.

Most cancers dying charges proceed to fall. The American Most cancers Society reports “long-term drops in dying charges within the 4 most typical most cancers sorts: lung, colorectal, breast and prostate. Progress in decreasing lung most cancers deaths has improved as a consequence of declines in smoking and advances in early detection and remedy. Nevertheless, “progress in decreasing colorectal, breast, and prostate cancers has slowed.”

There’s broad settlement on sure key points, which suggests the likelihood for bipartisan motion — and fewer rancor — in Congress. Two examples: Whereas 93% of Democrats favor making non-public gun gross sales and gross sales at gun exhibits topic to background checks, you could be stunned to know that an amazing majority — 82% — of Republicans do as well. Pew additionally experiences that as of 2019, “public assist for authorized abortion” stays as excessive because it has been in twenty years of polling. Is it potential that Individuals are much less divided than we predict? If that’s the case, I believe that is one thing to be glad about.

I can have each pumpkin pie and blueberry pie if I would like on Thanksgiving. That is America. We will do no matter we would like. Simply wished to see for those who have been nonetheless paying consideration. Pleased Thanksgiving.