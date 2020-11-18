A particular election awaits Louisiana Democrats after congressman resigns to affix Biden administration

Richmond himself received a earlier model of the 2nd District, which on the time solely included parts of town of New Orleans and suburban Jefferson Parish, in 2010 after developing quick two years earlier than. In 2008, then-state Rep. Richmond was one in every of six Democrats who determined to problem indicted Democratic Rep. Invoice Jefferson, who earned his place in political infamy after he was filmed allegedly taking $100,000 in marked money from a authorities informant, $90,000 of which was later found in his freezer.

Louisiana quickly deserted its all-party main for congressional races in 2008 and 2010 and switched to a partisan main and runoff, a improvement that proved to have sudden implications. The primary spherical of the Democratic main was initially set for early September, however the state postponed the contest for a month when Hurricane Gustav threatened the Gulf Coast on the finish of August. An uncommon association was applied the place any main runoffs would happen on Election Day in November, with the overall election for these races occurring in December.

Jefferson in the end took first place within the October main with 25%, whereas former TV anchor Helena Moreno edged out Richmond 20-17 for second place. The next month, Jefferson received the Democratic nod by defeating Moreno 57-43 as Barack Obama was carrying the seat 74-25. Politicos universally anticipated that Jefferson, for all his authorized issues, would don’t have any bother within the December basic in opposition to Republican Joseph Cao on this closely Democratic constituency, however low turnout helped propel Cao to a shocking 50-47 upset; Jefferson was convicted the following 12 months.

Republicans have been captivated with their pickup after a really robust cycle, with Minority Chief John Boehner memorably putting out a memo afterwards proclaiming, “The long run is Cao,” however it was instantly clear that the brand new congressman can be extremely susceptible in 2010. Richmond rapidly entered the race and emerged because the favorite of prominent state and national Democrats, and he received the first outright by beating fellow state Rep. Juan LaFonta 60-21.

Cao put up an aggressive fight within the basic election and earned some endorsements from native Democrats, including LaFonta, however he was all the time the underdog on this very blue seat. Richmond additionally aired a TV industrial starring Obama, who in any other case stored his distance from Democrats in aggressive races at a time when his nationwide ballot numbers have been poor. Richmond unseated Cao 65-33, which gave Democrats one in every of their three Home pickups throughout the GOP wave 12 months.

In Congress, Richmond quickly became close to 2 senior Democratic members, South Carolina’s Jim Clyburn and Mississippi’s Bennie Thompson, and he continued the cross-party friendship with neighboring GOP Rep. Steve Scalise that started once they each served within the state legislature. Richmond would additionally lead the Congressional Black Caucus from 2017 to 2019, and he was an early supporter of Biden’s presidential marketing campaign. Maybe most famously, although, Richmond was unquestionably the best player from both celebration within the annual Congressional Baseball Sport, and Democrats dominated almost every game that includes the previous Morehouse School pitcher.

Richmond’s subsequent campaigns, nevertheless, can be far much less eventful than his time on the diamond. Richmond earned his solely notable opponent for reelection in 2016 when East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden, who had been Workforce Blue’s nominee for lieutenant governor the earlier 12 months, determined to take him on. Holden raised little or no cash, although, and didn’t provide a compelling cause for why voters ought to hearth the incumbent. Richmond ended up winning 70-20, and he did even higher in East Baton Rouge Parish.