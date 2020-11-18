A Progressive Drawback

Affirmative motion is a kind of divisive topics on which each side can use polling to assert that their place is the favored one.

Polls that ask broadly about affirmative-action applications for racial minorities discover most Individuals to be in favor of them. Polls that particularly ask whether or not employers and schools ought to take race under consideration when making choices discover that almost all Individuals say no. These two patterns are contradictory.

However the contradiction disappears when affirmative motion seems on the poll. Time and again for the reason that Nineteen Nineties, voters have banned affirmative action. It’s occurred in Arizona, California, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Washington.

This 12 months in California — America’s largest blue state, the place solely 37 p.c of the inhabitants is non-Hispanic white — progressive teams thought that they had an opportunity to reverse the development. They sponsored an initiative that may have repealed the state’s 1996 ban. And it lost in a landslide: 57 p.c to 43 p.c, based mostly on the newest vote rely.