A non-public firm has a non-public crew going to the ISS subsequent yr

Axiom House has signed three private astronauts to affix former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría on Ax-1, the primary personal mission into orbit and to the Worldwide House Station.

The mission: In March, Axiom House announced plans to launch “historical past’s first totally personal human spaceflight mission to the Worldwide House Station.” The mission, dubbed Ax-1, would go ahead utilizing SpaceX’s Crew Dragon automobile to ship personal astronauts to the ISS for not less than eight days.

On the Worldwide Astronautical Congress final month, Axiom CEO Michael Suffredini stated the corporate was aiming to launch within the fourth quarter of 2021.

The crew: Particulars are nonetheless sparse. We all know that former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría can be a part of the mission, however the three different astronauts haven’t been introduced but. The promotional picture Axiom posted Wednesday options three male silhouettes, suggesting there can be no feminine astronauts on board.

There’s some excitable chatter on Twitter and different locations suggesting that two of the opposite astronauts is perhaps actor Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman, who’ve been in talks with NASA about filming a movie on the ISS. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine talked about in June that Axiom was involved in those talks.

Broader implications: Past moviemaking, Ax-1 could be a milestone for NASA’s aim of opening up the ISS to private industry activity, and utilizing the area station as a platform to spur elevated commercialization of low Earth orbit, earlier than its deliberate life span ends by 2030. Axiom plans to launch a habitat module to attach to the ISS in 2024, which is meant to be simply the primary half of a bigger personal area station to be constructed and assembled all through the remainder of the last decade.

