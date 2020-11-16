A Peek Into Final Week (+ my objectives for this week) | Cash Saving Mother®

I beloved attending to have Lysa TerKeurst right here to file a podcast with me. Search for the small print on our episode tomorrow!

Plenty of child meals and making an attempt new meals has been taking place with the infants this previous week. Champ is doing feeding remedy and he’s been attending to discover plenty of new meals so Kierstyn is having fun with making an attempt a few of them, too!

Each morning Silas comes down to speak with the infants earlier than he leaves for college.

Kaitlynn did a photograph shoot with Kierstyn this previous week.

Jesse went to Walmart for formulation and got here dwelling with this for the infants. 😉

Final Week’s Objectives

Private Objectives

1. Get 48,000 steps in.

2. Learn 5 chapters of Atomic Habits. Learn 5 chapters of Forgiving What You Can’t Forget.

3. End listening to The Body Keeps the Score.

4. Do pelvic ground workouts at the least 4 instances.

House/Household Objectives

5. Learn 10 pages of A Boy’s War as a household.

6. Learn three chapters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to the infants and Silas.

7. Work on photograph e-book for Champ.

Enterprise Objectives

8. Map out dates and challenge timelines for my e-book launch.

9. Put collectively two reward guides for Christmas.

Phrase of the Yr Objectives (my phrase is “savor”)

10. Watch an episode of The Superb Race as a household.

This Week’s Objectives

Private Objectives

1. Get 42,000 steps in.

2. Learn 5 chapters of Atomic Habits. Learn 5 chapters of Forgiving What You Can’t Forget.

3. End listening to The Body Keeps the Score.

4. Do pelvic ground workouts at the least 4 instances.

House/Household Objectives

5. Learn 10 pages of A Boy’s War as a household.

6. End studying Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to the infants and Silas.

7. End studying Proverbs with the infants.

8. Get household images performed. (Somebody whom I met at a foster care meet-up provided to return take our household images earlier than Champ leaves.)

9. Take children out procuring to purchase matching stuffed animals (we wished all the youngsters to get to select an identical memento that they’ll have after which that we’ll ship dwelling with Champ to have, too.)

Phrase of the Yr Objectives (my phrase is “savor”)

10. Watch an episode of The Superb Race as a household.