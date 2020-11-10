Isabel Woodford / Sifted:
A take a look at the “fin-influencer” growth, as digital banks and fintech startups more and more experiment with influencer advertising — The earliest examples of ‘fin-influencing’ return to 2017, when Loot paid a number of Instagram bloggers to advertise their Monzo-esque scholar card.
A take a look at the "fin-influencer" growth, as digital banks and fintech startups more and more experiment with influencer advertising (Isabel Woodford/Sifted)
Isabel Woodford / Sifted: