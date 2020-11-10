A take a look at the "fin-influencer" growth, as digital banks and fintech startups more and more experiment with influencer advertising (Isabel Woodford/Sifted)

Home Tech A take a look at the "fin-influencer" growth, as digital banks and...

By
Olivia Blevins
-
3
0


Isabel Woodford / Sifted:

A take a look at the “fin-influencer” growth, as digital banks and fintech startups more and more experiment with influencer advertising  —  The earliest examples of ‘fin-influencing’ return to 2017, when Loot paid a number of Instagram bloggers to advertise their Monzo-esque scholar card.

