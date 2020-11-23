New York Occasions:
A have a look at Sugon, a Chinese language firm on the coronary heart of the nation’s surveillance efforts, and the way it makes use of Intel and Nvidia chips to research video feeds at scale — Intel and Nvidia chips energy a supercomputing middle that tracks folks in a spot the place authorities suppresses minorities …
A have a look at Sugon, a Chinese language firm on the coronary heart of the nation's surveillance efforts, and the way it makes use of Intel and Nvidia chips to research video feeds at scale (New York Occasions)
New York Occasions: