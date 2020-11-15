Wall Road Journal:
A take a look at Parler, a social community with little moderation, which is backed by Robert and Rebekah Mercer and noticed its consumer base double to 10M in below every week — The libertarian-minded platform goals to problem tech giants by a deal with free speech; surge in customers for the reason that election
A take a look at Parler, a social community with little moderation, which is backed by Robert and Rebekah Mercer and noticed its consumer base double to 10M in below every week (Wall Road Journal)
Wall Road Journal: