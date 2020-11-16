Home Tech A lot of largely late 2013 and mid 2014 MacBook Professional customers...

A lot of largely late 2013 and mid 2014 MacBook Professional customers are reporting that macOS Large Sur replace is bricking their computer systems (Hartley Charlton/MacRumors)

By
Olivia Blevins
-
5
0


Hartley Charlton / MacRumors:

A lot of largely late 2013 and mid 2014 MacBook Professional customers are reporting that macOS Large Sur replace is bricking their computer systems  —  A lot of late 2013 and mid 2014 13-inch MacBook Professional house owners are reporting that the macOS Large Sur replace is bricking their machines.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR