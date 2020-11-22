A bug meant Twitter Fleets might nonetheless be seen after they disappear – TechCrunch

Twitter is the most recent social media website to permit customers to experiment with posting disappearing content material. Fleets, as Twitter calls them, permits its cell customers post short stories, like photographs or movies with overlaying textual content, which might be set to fade after 24 hours.

However a bug meant that fleets weren’t deleting correctly and will nonetheless be accessed lengthy after 24 hours had expired. Particulars of the bug had been posted in a sequence of tweets on Saturday, lower than every week after the characteristic launched.

The bug successfully allowed anybody to entry and obtain a consumer’s fleets with out triggering a notification that the consumer’s fleet had been learn and by whom. The implication is that this bug may very well be abused to archive a consumer’s fleets after they expire.

Utilizing an app that’s designed to work together with Twitter’s back-end techniques through its developer API. What returned was an inventory of fleets from the server. Every fleet had its personal direct URL, which when opened in a browser would load the fleet as a picture or a video. However even after the 24 hours elapsed, the server would nonetheless return hyperlinks to fleets that had already disappeared from view within the Twitter app.

When reached, a Twitter spokesperson mentioned a repair was on the best way. “We’re conscious of a bug accessible by way of a technical workaround the place some Fleets media URLs could also be accessible after 24 hours. We’re engaged on a repair that needs to be rolled out shortly.”

Twitter acknowledged that the repair implies that fleets ought to now expire correctly, it mentioned it received’t delete the fleet from its servers for as much as 30 days — and that it could maintain onto fleets for longer in the event that they violate its guidelines. We checked that we might nonetheless load fleets from their direct URLs even after they expire.

Fleet with warning.