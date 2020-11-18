5 Issues to Know Concerning the JetBlue Enterprise Card – NerdWallet

The JetBlue Business Card may be very similiar to certainly one of JetBlue’s two client playing cards, the JetBlue Plus Card — so comparable, in actual fact, that you simply might need a tough time telling them aside. Each are wonderful playing cards for JetBlue loyalists.

Just like the Plus model, the enterprise card boasts a powerful welcome supply, ongoing bonus rewards for eligible flights and restaurant purchases, in addition to financial savings on in-flight cocktails and meals. The $99 annual payment can be the identical.

However the JetBlue Enterprise Card has a barely completely different rewards construction that may very well be extra related for some small-business homeowners.

Listed here are 5 issues to know in regards to the JetBlue Enterprise Card.

1. It rewards you handsomely for JetBlue purchases

Just like the Plus card, the JetBlue Enterprise Card affords 6x factors on JetBlue spending, which makes it simple to rack up rewards shortly for those who’re a frequent traveler loyal to the airline.

These TrueBlue factors may be redeemed for flights or trip packages on-line; NerdWallet values them at 1.1 cents every.

2. It earns 2X factors at eating places and workplace provide shops

That is the cardboard’s predominant distinction with the JetBlue Plus Card.

As an alternative of providing double factors at eating places and grocery shops, the enterprise model earns double factors at eating places and workplace provide shops.

This makes the JetBlue Enterprise Card a more sensible choice for small-business homeowners who have to refill on necessities for themselves and their staff.

3. The sign-up bonus is sizable

The JetBlue Enterprise Card affords the next eye-popping bonus: Restricted Time Supply: Earn 50,000 factors after spending $1,000 within the first 90 days and earn 10,000 factors when a purchase order is made on an worker card within the first 90 days.

That is value fairly a bit towards JetBlue flights.

As well as, cardholders earn 5,000 bonus factors on their anniversary annually.

4. You will get free checked luggage and different perks

Not solely do you get a free checked bag, however as much as three companions on the identical reservation do, too.

For those who’re a small-business proprietor who tends to journey with a squad of staff, that worth can add up. Since first checked luggage sometimes value $35, that might prevent as a lot as $280 on a spherical journey.

The cardboard additionally affords 50% financial savings on eligible in-flight cocktails and meals.

5. It additionally comes with an annual trip credit score