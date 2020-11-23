5 issues to find out about Antony Blinken, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state

President-elect Joe Biden named veteran diplomat Antony Blinken as his nominee for secretary of state on Monday, as several news outlets had anticipated over the weekend.

Blinken, 58, is a longtime Biden adviser who first joined the State Division throughout the Clinton administration, when he additionally held roles as President Clinton’s chief overseas coverage speechwriter and as a member of the Nationwide Safety Council. He served because the nationwide safety adviser for then-vice president Biden throughout President Obama’s first time period, earlier than the commander-in-chief grabbed him to serve first as deputy nationwide safety adviser, after which because the deputy secretary of state.

However his rise in worldwide politics really “reads like a Jewish high-society screenplay,” a 2013 Washington Post profile has mused, which included rising up in Paris and enjoying guitar in a Washington, D.C. cowl band. Listed here are 5 stuff you won’t have recognized in regards to the potential future secretary of state.

His stepfather is a Holocaust survivor. Antony “Tony” Blinken was born in New York Metropolis, however he moved to Paris when he was 9, after his dad and mom divorced and his mom married Samuel Pisar. Pisar had survived the Majdanek and Dachau Nazi focus camps as a boy, and escaped throughout a dying march in 1945. Pisar was later granted American citizenship by an act of Congress, served in John F. Kennedy’s administration and have become an A-list lawyer representing the likes of Jane Fonda and Elizabeth Taylor.

Blinken has credited his stepfather’s story and his time residing in Paris for drawing him to diplomatic work. “I discovered myself enlisted at a really younger age in enjoying junior diplomat, attempting to elucidate america to my fellow college students,” Blinken mentioned during his 2014 confirmation hearing to turn into the deputy secretary of state.

However Blinken was tempted to decide on artwork over politics. Blinken has a lifelong love for music, with buddies revealing to the Washington Submit he as soon as sneaked out of his dad and mom’ Parisian house to see a Rolling Stones live performance as a younger man. He performed in a jazz band to lift cash for his French faculty’s first yearbook, and he wrote for the Harvard Crimson and the weekly artwork journal, What Is To Be Finished. As soon as he started working in Washington, D.C., he would generally escape his guitar to jam blues songs and Beatles covers with fellow political friends like President Obama’s White Home press secretary Jay Carney. (He additionally has a penchant for puns, with the Washington Submit noting that he as soon as started a White Home assembly on Arctic coverage by saying, “Earlier than I am going any additional on this subject, I believe we have to break the ice.”)

He has two songs on Spotify. He doesn’t simply play Beatles covers; he has additionally written his personal songs. He has two love songs posted on Spotify underneath the pun-tastic stage identify “Ablinken” (say it out loud) referred to as “Lip Service” and “Endurance.” Check them out here.

He went on “Sesame Road” to encourage tolerance for refugees. Whereas Blinken was the deputy secretary of state underneath President Obama, he met with “Sesame Road’s” furry blue monster Grover on the United Nations in New York Metropolis to speak about refugees, and the way vital it’s to make households coming to America from different international locations really feel welcome. “These are individuals who’ve needed to depart their properties as a result of life of their international locations was not protected for them. Grover are you able to think about how troublesome it might be to have to depart your house?” he requested on the time, including, “although they arrive from many various locations, they’re identical to you and me.”

His spouse Evan Ryan can also be a D.C. veteran. Ryan was Hillary Clinton’s scheduler whereas the latter was First Woman, and she or he has additionally labored as a Biden marketing campaign staffer and as assistant secretary of state for academic and cultural affairs underneath President Obama. Blinken and Ryan married in a bi-denominational ceremony, as he’s Jewish and she or he is Irish Catholic, and Blinken used his reception as one other alternative to speak about bringing completely different nations and religions collectively.

Biden additionally tapped former Secretary of State John Kerry as a special presidential envoy for climate on Monday, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as his nominee for United Nations ambassador.

Follow the ongoing ballot count and Biden transition here.