5 Primary Bike Upkeep Expertise Each Bicycle owner Ought to Know The right way to Do

When gyms and health studios closed their doorways earlier this 12 months as a result of pandemic, bikes began flying off cabinets as folks seemed for methods to be lively whereas staying socially distanced.

However identical to vehicles, bikes require repairs. In contrast to vehicles, nevertheless, you are able to do lots of primary bicycle upkeep your self.

Jake McFadden is a motorcycle technician at E-Mobilize Bikes, a cellular bike service in St. Petersburg, Florida, doing bicycle service, repairs and security checks.

“The issues we verify through the security inspection are additionally nice beginning factors on your personal bike upkeep schooling,” stated McFadden.

Right here’s how you are able to do your personal primary bike upkeep at dwelling.

1. Check Your Bike’s Tire Pressure and Treads

Keep a close eye on your bike’s tire pressure and wear and tear on the treads. Taking proactive care of your tires will keep your bike rolling for miles to come.

“The first thing you want to do when maintaining a bike is to squeeze the tires,” McFadden said. “If you squeeze the tires and they’re soft or easily compressible, it’s a sure sign you need to pump them up.”

If you haven’t invested in a bike pump, you should get one. Pumps can be purchased for as little as $20 at locations like your native bike store, Goal and Amazon.

You’ll want to seek out the PSI (i.e. pound drive per sq. inch) vary, which is printed on the facet of the tire close to the rim. Use this to find out how a lot air you could pump into your tires, and remember to shut the valves while you’re executed.

Nonetheless, if the tire goes flat quickly after you pump it up, you’re most likely going to repair the flat, which suggests you’ll have to alter the bike tube nestled contained in the tire.

“Should you’re assured, you’ll be able to change a motorcycle tube your self,” McFadden stated. “If not, an area bike store can do that for you shortly and cheaply.”

Bike tires will put on down over time, too. McFadden stated if you happen to see the person threads that make up the tire poking by the tread, glass or particles sticking by the rubber, or bubbles within the tire pores and skin, it’s greatest to attend for brand new tires earlier than taking your steed on the street.

2. Keep Your Brake Pads in Good Shape

Since no one wants to have a moment of brake-less panic when flying downhill, be sure to keep tabs on your brake pads.

Bikes generally have two different types of brakes: rim brakes and disc brakes. Many newer bikes have disc brakes, but rim brakes are still quite common. Brake pads for rim-brake bikes are indented and grooved. This helps the pad grip the rim of the bike wheel, slowing the bike or bringing it to a full stop.

If you feel as though your brakes take longer to activate than you’d like, take a look at the pads, which are generally housed at the top of the fork that holds your wheels. If the pads are shiny and the indents have worn away, look into getting some new pads for your safety and the longevity of your bike wheels.

“You should be able to depress your brake lever and feel the brakes engage when the lever is no more than halfway toward the handlebars,” said McFadden, who added that, if the brakes seem looser than that, it may be time to swap the pads out.

Changing your brake pads can seem daunting, but it’s a fairly straightforward process. This video shows you how to replace them yourself and guarantee they’re positioned appropriately and tightened correctly. All you want is an Allen wrench and brake pads, which you should purchase for round $10.

3. Clear the Chain

A motorbike chain permits riders to shift into completely different gears. Over time, bike chains can grow to be soiled and degreased by pure parts like dust and rain, in addition to by common use.

Maintaining the chain well-lubricated is vital to creating it final. However earlier than you lube it, you could clear it.

To wash your chain, put a number of drops of dish cleaning soap on a moist rag and run the rag over the chain whereas turning the pedals backward. Then, to start re-lubricating, place some droplets of lubricant on the chain — avoiding the gears and chainrings — and, utilizing the pedals, backpedal the bike once more.

“You already know you want extra lubricant on the bike while you’re using and it sounds such as you’ve obtained a colony of mice connected to your bike,” McFadden stated.

So, in case your bike sounds exceptionally squeaky, it’s doubtless time to research the chain.

There are a number of various lubricants on the market, however a generic moist lubricant like this one from Finish Line will often do the trick, and it prices lower than $10.

Sustaining your chain won’t solely maintain the bike sounding good, it’s going to maintain different essential bike elements just like the chain ring, gears, and derailleur wholesome for his or her whole lifespans.

4. Make Sure the Bolts Are Tight

It should go without saying that no cyclist wants to have their bike fall apart during a ride. That’s why it’s so important you ensure your bike’s bolts are tightened properly.

The stem, which attaches the handlebars to the bike frame, is a crucial area to assess. McFadden offers an easy check to test this.

“Take the front wheel and put it between your legs as you’re standing up, and try to turn the handlebars gently,” McFadden said. “If the handlebars jostle or shift, you must tighten the bolts on the stem.”

McFadden said many bikes purchased from big-box retailers like Target, Walmart, and Dick’s Sporting Goods are often not assembled by bike professionals, so it’s very likely certain bolts won’t be tight.

Be aware that it’s possible to overtighten your bike’s bolts, too, which could strip the threading from the bolt or crack some of your components. If you’re unsure about this, especially if you’re doing it for the first time, many mechanics will do this for free as part of a safety check. Just head to your local bike shop and ask.

5. Keep Your Bike Clean

While dirt and crud may not immediately damage your two-wheeled friend, letting it build up can eventually corrode your bolts, gears and chain links, among other parts.

Keeping your bike clean means your investment will last longer. You don’t have to do a deep clean, McFadden says. A simple wipe-down with soap and water will do.

“Just use a small bit of dish soap and a wet rag to scrub off dirt and clean your frame,” he said. “Wash off any remaining soap or dirt with warm water, then dry the frame.”

As you get more comfortable with your bike, you can really get into the nooks and crannies, but if you’re nervous about messing up your bike, cleaning the main parts of the bike frame is enough to keep your bike happy and healthy.

McFadden’s parting words of advice: Take time to understand a bike before working on it.

“Make sure you understand how something works before using tools on it,” McFadden said. “If you can’t figure out how something works, don’t put tools on it. Take it to a bike technician instead.”

Of course, sometimes things crop up that we can’t fix on our own, like issues with gearing, internal frame issues, and more. In that case, visit your local bike shop or bike co-op. Most common repairs and tune-ups are within the vary of $50-100 and definitely worth the value if it means you and your bike can journey on for miles to return.

Kristin Jenny is a contributor to The Penny Hoarder.