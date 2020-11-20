LONDON, Nov. 19. — Britons approaching their first peacetime Christmas in seven years need a “victory, not an austerity, Christmas” this yr, together with “somewhat of that whisky that goes to America so commonly,” based on “The Day by day Categorical.”

The Minister of Meals, Sir Ben Smith, has been in a position to present a bit extra sugar, sweets, fat and meats, the newspaper’s “public opinion” column stated. “For that we’re actually grateful, however by themselves they fall a good distance in need of making certain the merry, merry Christmas that the victorious British really feel they deserve.”

“A bottle of actual port is a conventional Christmas deal with,” the newspaper continued. “Make it simpler to search out and simpler to pay for, and spare somewhat of that whisky, that goes to America so commonly, for the houses of Britain.”

Regardless of victory in Europe six months in the past and world victory and world peace three months in the past, the article stated, “the folks of Britain haven’t any encouragement that there can be luxuries and semi-luxuries sufficient to toughen their spirits.”

— The New York Herald Tribune, European Version, November 20, 1945.