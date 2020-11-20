12 Significant DIY Presents That Price Much less Than $3 to Make

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to show someone how much they mean to you.

We put together a list of 12 easy DIY gifts you can make for $3 or less that will make someone smile, show them you appreciate them and make them feel special.

And you can make the gift even more personal by packaging it in DIY gift wrap that’s fancy however nonetheless frugal.

1. Instagram Picture Album

In case your pal or relative has an Instagram account, you possibly can take screenshots of a number of images off of their feed and print them at Walmart. Should you use the Walmart Photo app, you possibly can print them at an in-store kiosk for about 10 cents every. Put them in a $1 photograph album from a greenback retailer.

This might be an excellent reward for teenagers or school college students who might wish to have precise images — and never simply digital ones — years down the highway.

2. Kids’ Art Photo Album

Take photos of your kids’ art — whether it’s art they recently created in school or pieces you’ve saved over the years — and use the Walmart Photo app to print them at a value of about 10 cents every. Put them in a $1 photograph album from the greenback retailer. It’s an ideal reward for grandparents.

3. Customized Directional Indicators

A enjoyable, customized reward is to create a set of directional indicators pointing to the particular person’s favourite locations. Establish the cities, cities, seashores, schools or different places which can be vital to the particular person, after which lookup what number of miles away it’s from the particular person’s house.

Purchase a bundle of 25 narrow, pointed wooden stakes from a spot like Walmart. The stakes value about $9.50, so if you happen to make 4 units of six indicators, it’ll value about $2.37 a set. Use paint or paint pens to jot down the names and distance of the landmarks on the stakes. They’ll then be individually mounted to an inside wall or nailed to a deck railing, a put up that holds a hammock, or fence put up.

4. Zen Sand Field

These normally promote for $10 to $30, however you possibly can create a Zen sand field prepared for meditative raking at little value. Right here’s what it’s essential make as much as 10 Zen gardens:

A bag of clean aquarium sand: $5

Wooden forks for natural-looking “rakes”: $4.39 for 100

An smallish, empty field (like ones used for jewellery or tea baggage): Free

Popsicle sticks: 100 for $1.79 at Goal

Rocks or shells present in your yard, the park or the seaside: Free

Right here’s the best way to flip these supplies right into a Zen sand field:

Minimize the popsicle sticks down to suit the 4 sides of the field, and glue them to the skin of the field.

Add sand, rake, rocks and/or shells.

Tape the lid on very tightly so you possibly can wrap the field. Put the sealed field right into a plastic bag, after which wrap it.

5. DIY Snow Globe

You may make a snow globe utilizing small trinkets. A small decoration can be utilized for a holiday-themed snow globe, or you may make a customized one utilizing favourite Lego characters, Polly Pocket dolls, or classic collectible figurines or tchotchkes discovered at a thrift retailer or yard sale.

You’ll additionally must get some glycerin, which is what makes glitter fall slowly within the snow glove. Glycerin is a non-toxic, odorless and colorless alcoholic liquid normally present in animal fat and vegetable oils. It’s used as a pores and skin conditioner and will be discovered at drugstores for round $3 for a small bottle.

Right here’s the best way to make one:

Clear out an empty pickle jar, jelly jar or one other jar that’s comparable in measurement.

Glue the ornamental piece or items to the lid of the jar, and ensure they’re dried and safe earlier than transferring on to the subsequent step.

Fill the jar nearly stuffed with water. Be certain to measure how a lot water you’re placing within the jar since you’ll must know for the subsequent step.

Add two to a few teaspoons of glycerin per cup of water.

Add a couple of tablespoon of glitter.

Put superglue on the lid, then screw it on tightly.

Shake and revel in!

6. Family Recipe Box

You can do this digitally or you can do this the old-fashioned way. If you’re opting for a digital version, create a file of favorite recipes, then write the name of the file on a card. If you’d like to have a physical recipe box, you can print out the recipes on cards or paper, and wrap up the collection. Add some measuring spoons from the dollar store, which you can get for about $1. You can even personalize the spoons with paint pens.

7. Late Curfew

If you have a teenager, they’ll be thrilled to get a homemade “gift card” for an extended curfew on New Year’s Eve or the night of their choosing. This gift won’t cost you anything but maybe a few gray hairs.

8. Late Bedtime

The same goes for offering an elementary-aged son or daughter the chance to stay up an hour or two past bedtime.

9. Make Your Own Wreck This Journal

A series of clever journals called Wreck This Journal is perfect for kids aged 5 to 10. Each page has a prompt: leave a mark on the page, rub dirt on it, write your name with your eyes closed, paint with coffee, or color outside the lines.

You can make you own by buying a spiral notebook at the dollar store and writing instructions on each page. Here are some prompts you can start with that aren’t in Wreck This Journal:

Write your name as big as you can.

Write your name as small as you can.

Crumple this page up into a ball and toss it into your trash can from at least 10 feet away.

Draw a picture of your house during a snowstorm, rainstorm and heatwave.

Draw a picture of a turkey with your hand, tear it into eight pieces then tape it back together.

Paint on this page with a paintbrush dipped in your dog’s water bowl.

You can even come up with some prompts of your own!

10. Custom Spotify Playlist

Create a custom Spotify playlist for music lovers or sentimental relatives on your list.

For the sentimental touch, include songs from movies or plays you saw together, songs you danced to, songs you listened to a lot in the car on a certain road trip or songs with meaningful lyrics.

For the music buff, do some research and assemble songs they’ve never heard but will enjoy based on their preferred artists. Write the song list on a piece of paper and wrap. After they open their gift, ask if you can use their phone for a few minutes so you can create the playlist on their Spotify account for them.

11. Pick-Up Sticks

Collect 20 chopsticks over the next month from Asian restaurants to make your own set of pickup sticks. Use Sharpies or paint pens to decorate them with patterns, words or names.

12. Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets

OK, this isn’t exactly a DIY gift, but it’s an easy one that doesn’t cost a lot. Three $1 tickets could end up being worth a lot more, but even if they aren’t, it’s fun to scratch and dream.

Katherine Snow Smith is a contributor to The Penny Hoarder.