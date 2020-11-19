1 in 7 corporations have little to no confidence they’ll survive subsequent 3 months, new U.Okay. survey finds

Individuals carrying face masks, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, stroll by an empty buying heart in Leeds, northern England, on Nov. 4, 2020.

One in seven U.Okay. corporations say they’d little to no confidence they’ll survive the subsequent three months, in response to a survey launched on Thursday displaying the depth of the financial disaster brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Workplace for Nationwide Statistics stated the research, with collections as current as Nov. 15, discovered confidence was notably shaken in lodging and meals companies, the place 34% stated they’d little to no confidence they’ll survive.