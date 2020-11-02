Home Tech Zego, which offers real-time communication instruments for enterprises and runs a Zoom-style...

Zego, which offers real-time communication instruments for enterprises and runs a Zoom-style videoconferencing service known as TalkLine, raises $50M led by Tencent (Zheping Huang/Bloomberg)

By
StevenWazon
-
4
0


Zheping Huang / Bloomberg:

Zego, which offers real-time communication instruments for enterprises and runs a Zoom-style videoconferencing service known as TalkLine, raises $50M led by Tencent  —  – Zego affords real-time voice, video know-how options  — Rival Agora raised $350 million in U.S. itemizing this yr

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here