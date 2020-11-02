Zego, which offers real-time communication instruments for enterprises and runs a Zoom-style videoconferencing service known as TalkLine, raises $50M led by Tencent (Zheping Huang/Bloomberg)

Zheping Huang / Bloomberg:
Zego, which offers real-time communication instruments for enterprises and runs a Zoom-style videoconferencing service known as TalkLine, raises $50M led by Tencent — – Zego affords real-time voice, video know-how options — Rival Agora raised $350 million in U.S. itemizing this yr
