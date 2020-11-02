Your Tuesday Briefing

Gunmen open hearth in central Vienna

In what officers described as a “terror assault,” multiple gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons in six areas round central Vienna on Monday night time, killing at the very least two individuals and wounding at the very least 15 others, together with a police officer. No less than seven individuals had been significantly injured, in line with Vienna’s mayor.

The police shot and killed one attacker, stated Sebastian Kurz, Austria’s chancellor, however others remained at giant, as of early Tuesday. “We now have grow to be the sufferer of a disgusting terror assault that’s nonetheless happening,” he stated, in a televised deal with to the nation simply earlier than midnight.

The shootings passed off hours earlier than the midnight begin of a nationwide lockdown, considered one of a number of being imposed in Europe to cease the unfold of the coronavirus. Comply with our live updates here.