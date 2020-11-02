Your Tuesday Briefing

Gunmen open hearth in central Vienna
In what officers described as a “terror assault,” multiple gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons in six areas round central Vienna on Monday night time, killing at the very least two individuals and wounding at the very least 15 others, together with a police officer. No less than seven individuals had been significantly injured, in line with Vienna’s mayor.
The police shot and killed one attacker, stated Sebastian Kurz, Austria’s chancellor, however others remained at giant, as of early Tuesday. “We now have grow to be the sufferer of a disgusting terror assault that’s nonetheless happening,” he stated, in a televised deal with to the nation simply earlier than midnight.
The shootings passed off hours earlier than the midnight begin of a nationwide lockdown, considered one of a number of being imposed in Europe to cease the unfold of the coronavirus. Comply with our live updates here.
The final day earlier than the U.S. election
Greater than 96 million People have already voted forward of at present’s Election Day — making it probably that the entire turnout will hit a report. Early voting has brought uncertainty to the presidential campaign.
Backers of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden see the cut up between early voters and Election Day voters as partisan: Democrats in most states have made up a transparent majority of early voters, whereas many Republicans are ready to point out up on the polls at present.
Within the last stretch, Mr. Trump amped up chaos at his rallies by claiming ballots shouldn’t be counted previous election night time, although no state studies last outcomes by midnight. Each candidates had been focusing on Pennsylvania, which might be essential.
Rigidity: The marketing campaign is ending on an unsettling observe. The ultimate days have included threats of violent skirmishes and road demonstrations. Retailer homeowners in some cities are putting plywood on their windows, anticipating unrest.
The numbers: The polls have confirmed Mr. Biden within the lead. Our polling reporter outlined what Mr. Trump would wish to win — primarily, he writes, a polling error a lot bigger than the one in 2016.
How the W.H.O. bowed to China
On a weekend in February, when the world nonetheless hoped the virus might be contained, a World Well being Group staff arrived in Beijing to investigate a critical question: How did the coronavirus soar from animals to people?
9 months and greater than 1.1 million deaths later, there may be nonetheless no clear, impartial investigation. China didn’t enable W.H.O. staff members to analyze the supply and even go to the market the place the outbreak started, whereas W.H.O. leaders, if privately annoyed, have largely ceded management of the inquiry.
Particulars: Inside paperwork obtained by The Occasions and interviews with greater than 50 public well being officers, scientists and diplomats present an inside have a look at the W.H.O.’s dealings with Beijing. China extracted concessions that helped it delay essential analysis and keep away from a probably embarrassing evaluate of the federal government’s early response to the outbreak.
Quotable: “Sadly, this has grow to be a political investigation,” stated Wang Linfa, an Australian virologist in Singapore. “No matter they do is symbolic.”
Listed below are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In different developments:
-
Chancellor Angela Merkel likened the pandemic to challenges Germany confronted after World Battle II. Residents are entering “lockdown light” for a month, in hopes of celebrating the vacations with their households.
-
After Australia reported its first 24-hour period of no new cases in practically 5 months, one new case was found within the state of New South Wales.
-
Prince William contracted Covid-19 in England in April however stored his analysis a secret for concern of alarming the general public, in line with the British information media.
-
After abruptly saying lockdown plans for England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson now faces opprobrium from allies and adversaries alike who say he has both gone too far or acted too slowly. However for all that criticism, his newest plans are unlikely to be derailed.
Our high-tech residence in area
Snapshot: A practice that went careening over the tip of elevated tracks in Spijkenisse, the Netherlands, on Monday was left teetering about 30 feet above the ground, above. However in a rare fluke, nobody was injured or killed within the accident, due to an enormous plastic sculpture coincidentally named “Saved by the Whale’s Tail.”
Lives Lived: The Texas singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, whose trenchant, vivid compositions had been recorded and carried out by Willie Nelson, Bobbie Naked, Elvis Presley and Johnny Money, amongst many others, died at 81 final week in Texas.
What we’re watching: The polar bear cam at the San Diego Zoo.
And now for the Again Story on …
Watching the U.S. election outcomes
Tomorrow’s briefing will inform you all the things it’s essential know in regards to the U.S. election outcomes, together with what we all know to this point and what’s nonetheless to come back. However should you can’t wait (and are ready to sacrifice your sleep for it), right here’s what to anticipate — and when.
Whereas the complete rely is rarely completed on election night, it’s usually attainable to verify a winner by the tip of the night time. In 2016, the election was referred to as at about 2:30 a.m. Jap (7:30 a.m. G.M.T.) after Donald Trump’s victory in Wisconsin. However advance and mail voting could delay a final result in 2020 by hours and even days.
Earlier than outcomes begin to roll out, we’ll broadcast our first-ever dwell version of “The Each day” podcast at nytimes.com/thedaily and on the New York Occasions iPhone app from 4 p.m. to eight p.m. Jap (9 p.m. to 1 a.m. G.M.T./10 p.m. to 2 a.m. C.E.T.), with interviews with voters and Occasions correspondents across the nation.
7 p.m. Jap/12 a.m. G.M.T./1 a.m. C.E.T.
Main ballot closings: Florida (Jap time zone), Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio
Anticipate the primary significant outcomes of the night time, after polls shut in a lot of Florida and Georgia. North Carolina’s polls shut half-hour later. If Joe Biden wins any of the three states, he turns into an awesome favourite to win the presidency.
For that motive, The Occasions might be bringing again its famed election needle just for the three states — displaying the proportion likelihood of a Trump or Biden victory in every, primarily based on ballots which have already been counted.
8 p.m. Jap/1 a.m. G.M.T./2 a.m. C.E.T.
Main ballot closings: Florida (Central time zone), Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas (Central time zone)
Keep centered on the needles in North Carolina and Florida, the place issues might be shifting shortly, and resist the temptation to have a look at large leads for Mr. Biden in Texas and Ohio. For each candidates, Florida might be the clincher.
Outcomes from Pennsylvania could come via slowly: State legislation prohibits election directors from even opening mail ballots — which signify a 3rd of the general vote — till Election Day.
9 p.m. Jap/2 a.m. G.M.T./3 a.m. C.E.T.
Main ballot closings: Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota
By this stage of the night time, outcomes could largely be counted in Florida and North Carolina. A Biden verdict in each all however ends the president’s path to re-election. Ends in Wisconsin and Minnesota will more than likely additionally come via pretty shortly.
10 p.m. Jap/3 a.m. G.M.T./4 a.m. C.E.T.
Main ballot closings: Iowa, Nevada
11 p.m. Jap/4 a.m. G.M.T./5 a.m. C.E.T.
No battleground ballot closings
With outcomes persevering with to trickle in from states throughout the nation, pundits could also be paying explicit consideration to Pennsylvania and Michigan by this level of the night. A winner could have been referred to as in North Carolina or Florida, even in a intently fought race.
