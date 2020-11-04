Your Thursday Briefing

‘We imagine we would be the winners’
Greater than a day after polls closed in america, no victor has been declared within the presidential election, although an consequence is rising tantalizingly shut, as a transfixed world awaits what’s next.
The presidential election appears to rest on the results in several crucial battleground states which can be favoring Joe Biden. Mr. Biden picked up Wisconsin and Michigan and is holding a slim lead in Arizona and Nevada, all states President Trump carried in 2016. Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina all remained too near name. Here’s where the race stands.
As of this writing, Mr. Biden holds 253 electoral votes to Mr. Trump’s 214. Here are their paths to 270.
Biden: Talking from Wilmington, Del., Mr. Biden urged endurance. “I’m not right here to declare that we’ve received, however I’m right here to report that when the rely is completed, we imagine we would be the winners,” he stated, including that it was “clear” that he would attain 270 electoral votes.
England will as we speak start a brand new lockdown, during which folks will probably be requested to remain at house, with exceptions for college, sure jobs, meals procuring or exercising. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain instructed Parliament on Wednesday that there was no different to a monthlong lockdown if the nation needed to keep away from a “medical and ethical catastrophe.” Britain has reported greater than 60,000 coronavirus deaths.
And in Italy, the federal government introduced Wednesday night time that it will lock down a significant portion of the country, including the northern regions that are its economic engine. The lockdown, which incorporates Milan, begins Friday. “The state of affairs is especially essential,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stated.
Desk for 2?: With Italy’s eating places compelled to shut hours sooner than most Italians eat dinner, San Marino, an unbiased microstate inside northern Italy, has emerged as a culinary destination for late-night diners.
Dissent in France: In a tense change in France’s Nationwide Meeting, the well being minister lashed out at critics of an extension of the state of the emergency, and he described hospitals filling and younger folks in essential care. “That’s the fact,” he stated. “If you happen to don’t wish to hear it, get out of right here.”
Listed here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
A delay to Poland’s ban on abortion
Poland’s right-wing authorities has indefinitely delayed placing in impact a court ruling that would impose a near-total ban on abortions, after two weeks of the most important protests within the nation for the reason that 1989 collapse of communism. Hundreds of thousands turned out, holding banners that learn, “I want I may abort my authorities” and “That is struggle.”
The demonstrations throughout the predominantly Roman Catholic nation additionally mirrored a broader anger on the governing get together over the erosion of democracy and different grievances, together with its dealing with of the pandemic.
Critics accuse the federal government of circumventing Parliament to introduce the efficient ban on abortion. They are saying the courtroom is below the thumb of the governing get together, which appointed 14 of its 15 judges. The federal government may nonetheless impose the ruling at any time, although authorized specialists stated that to take action would violate the Structure.
A 9,000-year-old feminine big-game hunter
The discovery of a prehistoric female skeleton buried with what archaeologists name a “big-game searching package” within the Andes highlands of Peru has challenged some of the extensively held tenets about historical hunter gatherers: that males hunted and females gathered.
Although feminine stays have beforehand been related to supplies that urged that they have been hunters, these examples have been handled as outliers. However what in the event that they weren’t, and the general view of searching — and historical gender roles — must be adjusted?
Decriminalization of medication: Oregon on Tuesday grew to become the first U.S. state to decriminalize small amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and different medication, and legalize psilocybin, generally known as magic mushrooms, for folks age 21 and older. 4 different states decisively handed legal guidelines legalizing leisure marijuana.
Coronavirus: The Danish authorities will slaughter millions of mink at more than 1,000 farms, citing considerations {that a} mutation within the novel coronavirus that has contaminated the mink may presumably intervene with the effectiveness of a vaccine for people.
North Korea: The South Korean army on Wednesday detained a man from North Korea who crossed the international locations’ closely armed land border and triggered an in depth manhunt, officers stated.
Politics in Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed started a sweeping military operation against one of his own regions, Tigray, the place the Nobel Peace Prize winner has accused the provincial authorities of attacking a military base. The transfer despatched waves of alarm throughout the area, stoking fears of a civil struggle.
Snapshot: Above, Olha Habro, 76, cooking borscht within the Borshchiv, Ukraine — one in all a dozen villages and cities within the nation named for the beet soup. Borscht is the subject of a dispute between Ukrainians and Russians, who each declare it as their very own.
Lives Lived: Betty Dodson, a feminist sexologist and evangelist of self-pleasure who taught generations of girls easy methods to masturbate in workshops, books and movies, died at 91 on Saturday.
What we’re studying: This Eater story on what France’s lockdown — and newfound enthusiasm for takeout meals — means for its culinary legacy.
Moments from the U.S. marketing campaign path
After protecting the epic race for the American presidency, 16 Instances journalists shared a few of their memorable experiences for Times Insider. Right here is an excerpt.
Younger eyes
The night time earlier than Tremendous Tuesday in early March, I took my then-7-year-old daughter with me to East Los Angeles for an Elizabeth Warren marketing campaign rally I used to be protecting. For months, my daughter had listened to me describe scenes and politics she didn’t actually perceive. By then, it was clear that Senator Warren, the final lady standing, wouldn’t reach getting the Democratic nomination.
My daughter was principally in awe of my mates working for the tv networks, as they stood within the stands with their cameras and laptops. That press corps was principally younger ladies, who have been exceedingly beneficiant to a second grader. The night time was a second for her to witness historical past, and ladies’s roles in it. — Jennifer Medina
Exhausting loss
In February, I used to be in a New Hampshire ballroom with Andrew Yang, the long-shot candidate I had been protecting for months, when he announced that he was dropping out of the Democratic primary. You might really feel the room deflate as quickly as he stated the phrases.
Quickly after he exited the stage, I met Gene Bishop, an 81-year-old New Hampshire voter who instructed me he had by no means contributed to or canvassed for a politician earlier than he started supporting Mr. Yang. “I simply can’t imagine that it’s over,” Mr. Bishop stated, his courageous face melting away. Then, to my shock, he started to cry. It’s straightforward to get jaded about politicians. However my temporary interview with Mr. Bishop has caught with me. — Matt Stevens
