Your Thursday Briefing

England will as we speak start a brand new lockdown, during which folks will probably be requested to remain at house, with exceptions for college, sure jobs, meals procuring or exercising. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain instructed Parliament on Wednesday that there was no different to a monthlong lockdown if the nation needed to keep away from a “medical and ethical catastrophe.” Britain has reported greater than 60,000 coronavirus deaths.

And in Italy, the federal government introduced Wednesday night time that it will lock down a significant portion of the country, including the northern regions that are its economic engine. The lockdown, which incorporates Milan, begins Friday. “The state of affairs is especially essential,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stated.

Desk for 2?: With Italy’s eating places compelled to shut hours sooner than most Italians eat dinner, San Marino, an unbiased microstate inside northern Italy, has emerged as a culinary destination for late-night diners.

Dissent in France: In a tense change in France’s Nationwide Meeting, the well being minister lashed out at critics of an extension of the state of the emergency, and he described hospitals filling and younger folks in essential care. “That’s the fact,” he stated. “If you happen to don’t wish to hear it, get out of right here.”

