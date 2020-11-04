Your Thursday Briefing

Do: We have a look at three strategies of controlled breathing that may assist scale back stress, improve alertness and increase the immune system.

Take a while to discover our At Home collection for extra concepts on what to learn, cook dinner, watch, and do whereas staying protected at dwelling.

And now for the Again Story on …

Moments from the U.S. marketing campaign path

After protecting the epic race for the American presidency, 16 Occasions journalists shared a few of their memorable experiences. Right here is an excerpt from what they wrote for Times Insider.

Younger eyes

The night time earlier than Tremendous Tuesday in early March, I took my then-7-year-old daughter with me to East Los Angeles for an Elizabeth Warren marketing campaign rally I used to be protecting. For months, my daughter had listened to me describe scenes and politics she didn’t actually perceive. By then, it was clear that Senator Warren, the final girl standing, wouldn’t reach getting the Democratic nomination.

My daughter was largely in awe of my pals working for the tv networks, as they stood within the stands with their cameras and laptops. That press corps was largely younger girls, who had been exceedingly beneficiant to a second grader. The night time was a second for her to witness historical past, and girls’s roles in it. — Jennifer Medina

Laborious loss

In February, I used to be in a New Hampshire ballroom with Andrew Yang, the long-shot candidate I had been protecting for months, when he announced that he was dropping out of the Democratic primary. You may really feel the room deflate as quickly as he mentioned the phrases.

Quickly after he exited the stage, I met Gene Bishop, an 81-year-old New Hampshire voter who informed me he had by no means contributed to or canvassed for a politician earlier than he started supporting Mr. Yang. “I simply can’t consider that it’s over,” Mr. Bishop mentioned, his courageous face melting away. Then, to my shock, he started to cry. It’s simple to get jaded about politicians. However my transient interview with Mr. Bishop has caught with me. — Matt Stevens

You may examine for the newest on the U.S. election on our results page. See you subsequent time. — Melina

Thanks

To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the break from the information. You may attain the staff at briefing@nytimes.com.

P.S.

• We’re listening to “The Daily.” Our newest episode is concerning the unfinished U.S. election.

• Right here’s our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Hop fortunately (4 letters). You can find all our puzzles here.

• Our science reporter Apoorva Mandavilli just lately joined The Daily Dive to debate coronavirus antibodies.