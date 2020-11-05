Your Friday Briefing

A 3rd day of vote counting within the U.S. election

Two days after polls closed within the U.S. election, new vote tallies are giving Joe Biden contemporary momentum.

The Democratic nominee prolonged his lead in Nevada and Arizona, two states the place counts will not be anticipated to conclude till no less than Friday, whereas President Trump’s lead shrank in Georgia and Pennsylvania. “Democracy is typically messy,” Mr. Biden said in a brief statement to reporters on Thursday. “It generally requires a bit of endurance as properly.”

President Trump broke a two-day silence to deliver a brief statement stuffed with egregious lies and smears in regards to the election course of as staff in a handful of states continued to tabulate votes within the presidential race. “In case you depend the authorized votes, I simply win,” Mr. Trump mentioned, providing no proof for this declare.

Right here is the state of play in the candidates’ pathways to 270 Electoral College votes.

Authorized issues: The Trump marketing campaign scored a minor victory in a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, gaining the marketing campaign’s election displays higher entry to vote counters, whereas fits in Michigan and Georgia have been rejected.