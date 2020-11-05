Your Friday Briefing

A 3rd day of vote counting within the U.S. election
Two days after polls closed within the U.S. election, new vote tallies are giving Joe Biden contemporary momentum.
The Democratic nominee prolonged his lead in Nevada and Arizona, two states the place counts will not be anticipated to conclude till no less than Friday, whereas President Trump’s lead shrank in Georgia and Pennsylvania. “Democracy is typically messy,” Mr. Biden said in a brief statement to reporters on Thursday. “It generally requires a bit of endurance as properly.”
President Trump broke a two-day silence to deliver a brief statement stuffed with egregious lies and smears in regards to the election course of as staff in a handful of states continued to tabulate votes within the presidential race. “In case you depend the authorized votes, I simply win,” Mr. Trump mentioned, providing no proof for this declare.
Right here is the state of play in the candidates’ pathways to 270 Electoral College votes.
Authorized issues: The Trump marketing campaign scored a minor victory in a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, gaining the marketing campaign’s election displays higher entry to vote counters, whereas fits in Michigan and Georgia have been rejected.
On the bottom: People took to the streets in mostly peaceful marches throughout the nation. Supporters of Mr. Trump gathered outdoors ballot-counting workplaces to demand that officers “cease the depend” of ballots. However the course of continued.
In the meantime, in Russia: The drawn-out aftermath of America’s Election Day has develop into the main focus of a home political wrestle in its personal proper, feeding a debate over whether or not Russia’s tightly scripted political panorama has distinctive benefits over American democracy.
In England, a lockdown with loopholes
England’s second lockdown, which started on Thursday, in some respects scarcely resembles a lockdown. Many shops have remained open, as have in-person courses at faculties and universities.
With little political consensus round lockdown measures, England’s new guidelines are shot by means of with loopholes. Firms have brazenly flouted what comparatively lenient restrictions are in place. And plenty of scientists doubt that 4 weeks of spotty restrictions might be sufficient to stamp out the virus, or that the federal government can have performed sufficient by then to revamp its insufficient contact-tracing system.
The British economy is equally troubled. On Thursday, the federal government and central financial institution introduced an extension of emergency stimulus measures that they had launched within the spring, whereas the Financial institution of England downgraded its forecasts for financial progress, saying the recession this 12 months could be deeper and the restoration subsequent 12 months could be slower than it beforehand predicted.
Listed below are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In different developments:
-
For the second day in a row, the USA on Thursday recorded over 100,000 new coronavirus cases as day by day information have been damaged throughout the nation.
-
China halted the entry of almost all travelers from Bangladesh, Belgium, Britain, India and the Philippines, apart from Chinese language residents, within the newest transfer to manage the coronavirus.
-
Olivier Véran, France’s well being minister, warned that if new rules were not scrupulously followed, intensive care items could be overwhelmed by mid-November.
-
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece on Thursday introduced a three-week nationwide lockdown beginning Saturday, after a pointy spike in infections and amid fears about growing stress on Greek hospitals.
A local weather problem to Norway’s oil and fuel business
A contradiction of types: The Norwegian Structure declares that every one residents have the appropriate to a wholesome surroundings. However the nation’s economic system is constructed round an oil and fuel business that accounts for greater than half of nationwide exports.
Norway’s Supreme Court docket should now confront this apparent paradox head-on, because it hears a challenge by environmental teams in search of to invalidate licenses for brand new oil exploration within the Arctic on constitutional grounds. Specialists mentioned it was unclear how the 15 judges within the case, which started on Wednesday, would rule.
It’s among the many highest-profile instances in a collection of climate-change lawsuits introduced by activists in Europe and elsewhere — one which Norwegian news outlets have described as “the case of the century.”
Quotable: The lawsuit “is our era’s finest shot to ensure a big quantity of carbon dioxide stays buried beneath the bottom and by no means will get burned,” mentioned Andreas Randoy, deputy head of Nature and Youth Norway, including {that a} victory would imply “the start of the tip of the oil age.”
If in case you have 5 minutes, that is price it
What number of extra Earths are on the market?
A decade in the past, a band of astronomers got down to reply one of many oldest questions taunting philosophers, scientists, monks, mystics and the remainder of the human race: What number of far-flung planets exist that could harbor life as we all know it?
A brand new evaluation of information from NASA’s Kepler spacecraft has a solution, of types: There could also be as many as 300 million doubtlessly liveable exoplanets on the market within the Milky Means alone. And that’s a low estimate. Our science reporter explains.
Right here’s what else is going on
Kosovo: President Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s fight for independence against Serbia, resigned to face costs of crimes in opposition to humanity at a particular worldwide court docket in The Hague. Mr. Thaci was indicted in June by the particular court docket within the Netherlands on 10 counts of battle crimes.
Stimulus package deal: Political uncertainty within the U.S. has revived the possibility that lawmakers could agree on a new economic rescue bill earlier than Christmas. The S&P 500 jumped almost 2 p.c, defying predictions that investors would be spooked by election uncertainty, at the same time as 738,000 workers last week filed new claims for state unemployment advantages.
No smoking in North Korea: The authorities expanded a nationwide marketing campaign by banning smoking in public places. However state information media continues to indicate the nation’s chief, Kim Jong-un, smoking on the subway, at faculties and in hospitals.
Snapshot: Above, Tiffanie Davis, an American who moved to Paris in 2017, posts movies about life as an expatriate. Many travel influencers are hitting their stride as stressed-out individuals in lockdown (particularly People) scroll by means of Instagram to seek out an escape.
Lives Lived: Elsa Raven, a personality actress maybe finest remembered for a small but crucial role within the hit 1985 time-travel comedy “Again to the Future,” died at 91 on Monday at her residence in Los Angeles.
What we’re studying: This Guardian article on humorous memes from the U.S. election. Take time for laughter in per week awash with nervousness.
Now, a break from the information
Cook dinner: This onion tart is easy and uncomplicated, rustic and refined unexpectedly.
Watch: “Koko-di Koko-da,” an unsettling Swedish horror film, will make sure you by no means go all the way down to the woods once more, our reviewer writes.
Do: There’s loads of proof that cardio train can elevate your temper. Now, a brand new examine reveals that weight training may help ease anxiety.
You deserve a break. Our At Home collection may also help, with concepts on what to learn, prepare dinner, watch and do whereas staying protected at residence.
And now for the Again Story on …
A pandemic throughout the U.S. elections
As People waited for the end result of a nail-biting election, the variety of new day by day coronavirus cases hit a record of 107,000 on Wednesday, and expectations grew that the outbreak within the U.S. was more likely to worsen within the coming weeks. Lisa Lerer, a reporter who writes about politics, spoke to our colleagues from the Coronavirus Briefing about overlaying the election throughout a pandemic. Right here’s an excerpt.
What has been your expertise as a political reporter overlaying this election?
Lisa: It has mainly been all however unrecognizable to how we usually cowl elections. One instance is that voters haven’t been keen to speak to me. My go-to spot for speaking to voters is Costco parking heaps as a result of it takes individuals a very long time to load up their vehicles with all their avocados or no matter, so you’ve gotten time to speak to them. However this 12 months I used to be kicked out of two parking heaps, and that’s by no means occurred to me earlier than.
How will this election form electoral contests sooner or later?
I believe individuals wish to preserve mail-in voting and early voting. I additionally assume there was some innovation due to know-how. Perhaps we’ll see extra Zoom fund-raisers, significantly for lower-dollar occasions, as a result of we’ve seen you could scoop up some huge cash that method. .
Based mostly on the conversations you’ve had, how has the pandemic modified the tenor of the election?
I believe that the isolation from the pandemic has contributed to lots of the fad on each side. I undoubtedly have felt that persons are extra reluctant to present me their identify as a result of they’re frightened that if it reveals up within the paper, somebody goes to go after them for his or her political opinions.
Wishing you a peaceable weekend. Till subsequent time.
— Natasha
Thanks
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the break from the information. You may attain the crew at briefing@nytimes.com.
P.S.
• We’re listening to “The Daily.” Our newest episode is in regards to the state of the election.
• Right here’s our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Behavioral quirk (three letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Want a jolt of pure pleasure? Watch this 52-second colorized video of a snowball combat, captured in France in 1897.
• The New York Instances hit seven million subscribers in the third quarter. For the primary time, the writer brings in additional income from on-line readers than from print subscribers.