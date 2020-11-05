Your Friday Briefing

China bars vacationers in new virus restrictions
Waves of constitution flights had been canceled on Thursday after Beijing halted the entry of almost all travelers from Bangladesh, Belgium, Britain, India or the Philippines aside from Chinese language residents, within the newest transfer to manage coronavirus threat.
Even individuals with legitimate residency visas in China and up to date assessments exhibiting that they don’t have the virus is not going to be allowed to enter from these nations, in keeping with the brand new rules. It remained unclear whether or not residents of these nations may enter in the event that they traveled to China from different nations.
“The suspension is a short lived response necessitated by the present state of affairs of Covid-19,” learn an announcement by the Chinese language Embassy in Britain. Diplomats, flight crews and different individuals with particular visas can be allowed in.
Context: The brand new restrictions are stopping businesspeople and academics who had been overseas residents of China earlier than the pandemic from returning. They add to separate Chinese language well being guidelines requiring individuals to acquire two assessments lower than 48 hours earlier than flying.
Joe Biden is gaining floor
The counting of ballots within the U.S. presidential election continues, and extra outcomes are anticipated quickly. We could get a clearer image of who received the presidency within the coming hours and tomorrow.
On the time of this writing, Former Vice President Joe Biden wanted 17 extra Electoral School votes to achieve the 270 threshold to win, whereas President Trump wanted 56. Each campaigns tried to venture optimism. Listed here are the latest updates.
What we’re ready for: Mr. Biden elevated his lead in Nevada, whereas Mr. Trump’s leads in Georgia and Pennsylvania had been narrowing. Mr. Trump made up some floor in Arizona. Right here’s extra about when the states report their results.
Chinese language journalists in limbo within the U.S.
Greater than 100 Chinese language information media workers within the U.S. are caught in a heated dispute between Beijing and Washington over the rights of overseas journalists.
Yuhui Chai, a New York-based correspondent who covers know-how for SunTV, a Hong Kong information outlet, has determined to depart her job to return to China as a result of she is unable to safe a long-term U.S. visa. Others are doing the identical — or, underneath rising scrutiny, are contemplating altering jobs.
Context: The American authorities has put new limits on the variety of workers of Chinese language state media organizations, and shortened the size of visas. China has expelled 17 overseas journalists, together with some from The Occasions, and frozen the credentials of others. The tit-for-tat strikes threat reducing off a vital supply of perception into each Chinese language and American societies.
A counterpoint: Whereas a majority of Chinese language journalists within the U.S. work for the Chinese language authorities’s information retailers, others characterize extra commercially minded organizations that try to supply in-depth journalism. Although they must abide by China’s strict censorship guidelines, they will help stability out the Communist Celebration’s propaganda machine again house.
In case you have 5 minutes, that is price it
What number of extra Earths are on the market?
A decade in the past, a band of astronomers got down to reply one of many oldest questions taunting philosophers, scientists, clergymen, mystics and the remainder of the human race: What number of far-flung planets exist that could harbor life as we all know it?
A brand new evaluation of knowledge from NASA’s Kepler spacecraft has discovered a a lot bigger variety of liveable exoplanets on this galaxy than beforehand recognized. Our science reporter explains.
Right here’s what else is occurring
No smoking in North Korea: The authorities expanded a nationwide marketing campaign and banned smoking in public places. However state information media continues to point out the nation’s chief, Kim Jong-un, smoking on the subway, at faculties and in hospitals.
Kosovo warfare crimes: President Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla chief throughout Kosovo’s warfare with Serbia, resigned on Thursday to face charges of war crimes and crimes towards humanity at a global courtroom in The Hague. Prosecutors accused him and different former independence fighters of being “criminally answerable for almost 100 murders.”
Snapshot: Above, Tiffanie Davis, an American who moved to Paris in 2017, posts movies about expat life. Many travel influencers are hitting their stride as wired individuals in lockdown (particularly People) scroll by way of Instagram to seek out an escape.
What we’re studying: This Guardian article on humorous memes from the U.S. election. Nervousness and laughter may be complementary.
And now for the Again Story on …
A pandemic through the U.S. elections
As People waited for the result of a nail-biting election, the variety of new every day coronavirus cases hit a record of 107,000 on Wednesday, and expectations grew that the outbreak within the U.S. was prone to worsen within the coming weeks. Lisa Lerer, a reporter who writes about politics, spoke to our colleagues from the Coronavirus Briefing about overlaying the election throughout a pandemic. Right here’s an excerpt.
What has been your expertise as a political reporter overlaying this election?
Lisa: It has principally been all however unrecognizable to how we usually cowl elections. One instance is that voters haven’t been keen to speak to me. My go-to spot for speaking to voters is Costco parking tons as a result of it takes individuals a very long time to load up their vehicles with all their avocados or no matter, so you’ve got time to speak to them. However this 12 months I used to be kicked out of two parking tons, and that’s by no means occurred to me earlier than. I believe it’s a mix of this heightened concern from voters about speaking to individuals in the midst of the pandemic, and this concern about how polarized and tense every little thing is true now.
How will this election form electoral contests sooner or later?
I believe individuals wish to hold mail-in voting and early voting. I additionally assume there was some innovation due to know-how. Possibly we’ll see extra Zoom fund-raisers, notably for lower-dollar occasions, as a result of we’ve seen which you can scoop up some huge cash that means. And conventions are so costly and require such a large use of time and sources.
Based mostly on the conversations you’ve had, how has the pandemic modified the tenor of the election?
I believe that the isolation from the pandemic has contributed to a number of the craze on each side. I positively have felt that individuals are extra reluctant to present me their title as a result of they’re apprehensive that if their title exhibits up within the paper, somebody goes to go after them for his or her political beliefs.
