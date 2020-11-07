Fallacious Once more! Media, Polls Embarrass Themselves With Botched ‘Blue Wave’ Prediction

That goopy feeling so many media retailers, personalities and pollsters are actually feeling is straightforward to determine: its egg — throughout their face. Let’s take a tour of their headlines and projections, lets?

CNN : Trump will lose in a landslide because of the economy, new election model predicts

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch predicts Trump will drop out in the face of ‘the biggest landslide defeat in US history’

Fox News: Scaramucci predicts ‘landslide’ for Joe Biden, says Trump knows he’s going to lose

Mother Jones: With a Week to Go, It’s Looking Like a Landslide

Washington Post’s Greg Sargent: Trump’s latest madness may herald large-scale GOP collapse

Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin: How big a Republican wipeout are we looking at?

Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin: Trump may turn a big Democratic win into a romp

CNN’s Chris Cillizza: Donald Trump is facing the prospect of a landslide loss

NBC/WSJ Poll: Biden leads Trump by 14 points nationally a month from Election Day, NBC/WSJ poll finds

ABC/Washington Post Poll: Biden up 17 points in new Wisconsin poll

Anthony Scaramucci again: Scaramucci says Trump has united country: ‘It just happens to be against him’

And there was extra — oh a lot extra.

Which is to say, the media and the polls blew it. Massive time. As that is written Biden is main. By a handful of factors. There was no Biden landslide. Trump didn’t drop out, Donny Deutsch. And no, Donny Deutsch, Trump decidedly didn’t have “the most important landslide defeat in US historical past.” The “large-scale GOP collapse” predicted by the Washington Publish’s Greg Sargent by no means occurred. And suffice to say, the pollsters have carried out critical harm to the credibility of their complete business.

The query is- why? Why do all of those networks, commentators and pollsters have a lot egg on their face?

Sure, Trump Derangement Syndrome for positive. These individuals and establishments turned so obsessive about hating Donald Trump that it blinded them to rational evaluation.

However there’s extra to it than that. These individuals exist in an elitist bubble the place there’s not solely a critical lack of mental variety, there’s nothing however a seething scorn and contempt for the American individuals who dwell between New York and Beverly Hills. Or, because it have been, all these tens of 1000’s who got here out in all types of climate to cheer on Donald Trump.

Actually, if Biden wins it’s in a squeaker, not a landslide. The GOP gained between 5-8 home seats, whittling away at Nancy Pelosi’s majority. The Senate at a minimal is even-steven or in Republican management. And most significantly, on the eve of congressional redistricting? Right here is the information as reported by The Hill:

“Democratic hopes of claiming management of state legislative chambers throughout the nation crashed into an immovable Republican wall in key states on Tuesday, a considerable blow to the social gathering’s probabilities of wielding extra affect within the decennial redistricting course of forward.”

There’s most likely one other time when so many media figures and pollsters received it flawed. 2016 involves thoughts.

However one would no less than assume that having gotten it so flawed 4 years in the past in an enormous unfold of institutional failure, they might have had a critical have a look at their errors and self-corrected. However it didn’t occur.

Shocker.

I hope no less than all that egg tastes good.