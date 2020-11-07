World Leaders Are Congratulating Joe Biden For Successful The Election

After 4 years of heightened tensions between President Donald Trump and essential worldwide allies, world leaders responded to the information of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election on Saturday with reward and congratulations.

As vice chairman within the Obama administration, Biden had fostered relationships with world leaders, and lots of known as him a “true ally” to their nations and alliances of their remarks.

Many additionally congratulated Kamala Harris on her historic ascendency to vice president-elect.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau