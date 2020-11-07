Home Today World Leaders Are Congratulating Joe Biden For Successful The Election

World Leaders Are Congratulating Joe Biden For Successful The Election

StevenWazon
Drew Angerer / Getty Photographs

Joe Biden speaks whereas flanked by Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware.

After 4 years of heightened tensions between President Donald Trump and essential worldwide allies, world leaders responded to the information of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election on Saturday with reward and congratulations.

As vice chairman within the Obama administration, Biden had fostered relationships with world leaders, and lots of known as him a “true ally” to their nations and alliances of their remarks.

Many additionally congratulated Kamala Harris on her historic ascendency to vice president-elect.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.

“We are going to additional construct on this basis as we proceed to maintain our folks protected and wholesome from the impacts of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, financial prosperity, and local weather motion around the globe,” Trudeau said in an expanded assertion. “I sit up for working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and america Congress as we sort out the world’s best challenges collectively.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

“Congratulations! The American folks have determined. Joe Biden would be the forty sixth president of america of America. I wholeheartedly want him luck and success and likewise congratulate Kamala Harris, the primary elected feminine Vice President of her nation,” Merkel stated in a press release in German. “I sit up for future collaborations with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we need to sort out the most important challenges of our instances.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

Congratulations from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 to President-Elect Joe Biden and to history-making Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris 🇺🇸

NATO Secretary-Basic Jens Stoltenberg

I congratulate @JoeBiden on his election as the next U.S. President &amp; @KamalaHarris as Vice President. I know Joe Biden as a strong supporter of our Alliance &amp; look forward to working closely with him. A strong #NATO is good for both North America &amp; Europe https://t.co/Ij3rWtNH5c

“I sit up for working very carefully with President-elect Biden, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and the brand new administration to additional strengthen the bond between North America and Europe,” said Stoltenberg, who has steered the army alliance group by Trump’s criticisms and accusations that its members have been profiting from the US.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: “Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

Congratulations to @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris! #Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the #UnitedStates. 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸 have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger!

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness

(1/2) I extend congratulations to the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. America will have its first female Vice President in the person of Kamala Harris, and we are proud that she bears Jamaican heritage.

(2/2) Her ascension to this role is a monumental accomplishment for women all over the world and I salute her. We look forward to working with the new administration.

President of Kazakhstan Qasym-Jomart Toqayev

My sincere congratulations to Mr Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States of America. Look forward to having productive cooperation between our two countries in the areas of mutual interest.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin

I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow! 🇮🇪 🇺🇸

French President Emmanuel Macron

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together!

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your well-deserved win. London looks forward to working with you — it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo

Welcome back America! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency. 🇺🇸 #Election2020

