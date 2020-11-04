With Arizona too near name, Trump supporters collect at a vote-counting web site in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Greater than 150 supporters of President Trump, a few of them armed, gathered exterior the Maricopa County election workplace on Wednesday and chanted “Rely the vote,” as officers did simply that below the safety of sheriff’s deputies.
Early results in Arizona present Joseph R. Biden Jr. within the lead, however Trump supporters imagine that would change because the final votes are counted.
Keely Varvel, chief deputy recorder for Maricopa County, stated counting would proceed regardless of the protest. “We’re nonetheless planning to complete up our scheduled poll processing work and report out extra outcomes tonight,” Ms. Varvel stated.
With out citing proof, some Republicans have accused election officers of manipulating the outcomes to point that Mr. Trump is shedding in Maricopa County, which is residence to about 60 p.c of Arizona’s inhabitants.
“The one method Biden can win Arizona is thru fraud,” stated Jim Williams, 67, a welder who attended the protest. “I gained’t settle for a Biden victory. I don’t need to dwell below Communist rule.”
Many within the crowd have been holding Trump flags, and quite a few individuals have been wielding AR-15 rifles and different firearms. Some additionally chanted “Fox Information sucks,” reflecting their displeasure with the community’s choice on Tuesday to name Arizona for Mr. Biden, a transfer that another information retailers later adopted.
The final time a Democratic presidential candidate gained Arizona was Invoice Clinton in 1996, and Maricopa County has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1948. However demographic modifications have transformed Arizona into a battleground state.