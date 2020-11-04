With Arizona too near name, Trump supporters collect at a vote-counting web site in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Greater than 150 supporters of President Trump, a few of them armed, gathered exterior the Maricopa County election workplace on Wednesday and chanted “Rely the vote,” as officers did simply that below the safety of sheriff’s deputies.

Early results in Arizona present Joseph R. Biden Jr. within the lead, however Trump supporters imagine that would change because the final votes are counted.

Keely Varvel, chief deputy recorder for Maricopa County, stated counting would proceed regardless of the protest. “We’re nonetheless planning to complete up our scheduled poll processing work and report out extra outcomes tonight,” Ms. Varvel stated.