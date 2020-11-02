Wisconsin Faces a Problem: Getting Out the Vote When Most Individuals Have Already Voted

MILWAUKEE — As Wisconsin weathers the worst coronavirus outbreak of any presidential battleground, the state Democratic Occasion is looking and texting voters as a substitute of going door to door. The Biden marketing campaign’s get-out-the-vote effort within the state is all digital.

Entering into the void to make face-to-face contact with voters are folks like Rita Saavedra, who’s taking Election Break day from her job as a group relations officer for a neighborhood medical health insurance firm so she will be able to drive family and friends members to their polling websites.

“I’m reaching out to all people I do know, all of the individuals who haven’t voted but,” she mentioned. “I’ll even go to the home and get them off the bed.”

With early voting over and no time left for a mailed poll to reach by the Election Day deadline in Wisconsin, the sometimes herculean activity of reminding voters in particular person to get to the polls and, in lots of instances, transporting them there, is being left to a casual group of volunteers like Ms. Saavedra, 43. That is occurring as the whole infrastructure of the state Democratic Occasion and Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s marketing campaign is targeted on calling and texting the small universe of would-be supporters who nonetheless haven’t voted.