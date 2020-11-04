Why France’s lockdown may flip right into a gross sales bonanza for Amazon

The French authorities’s resolution to ban supermarkets and massive retailers from promoting items deemed “nonessential” may quantity to a clean test for U.S. retailer Amazon

which already loved success within the nation despite being much-maligned.

The outlook: The hesitations and u-turns of the French authorities illustrate the generally arbitrary and improvised character of lockdown measures, that are certain to hit companies otherwise relying on their measurement. Count on extra French calls to press forward with a world digital tax on web giants.

The row over who’s banned and who isn’t will put stress on the federal government when the time involves determine whether or not or to not extend the present lockdown, which expires on Dec. 1. In France, as in the remainder of Europe, the Christmas season accounts to about 20% of annual retail gross sales.

