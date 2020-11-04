Why counting votes in Pennsylvania is taking so lengthy

So Election Day is over, however the election continues.

The world’s consideration has turned to a set of swing states nonetheless counting necessary mail-in votes, significantly Pennsylvania. So what precisely is going on at the moment? How are counts occurring? Is the election honest and safe?

“I urge everybody to stay affected person,” Pennsylvania secretary of state Kathy Boockvar stated in a press convention at the moment, “We’re going to precisely depend each single poll.”

“The vote depend, as I’ve stated many instances, is rarely accomplished on the day of election night time. The counties are doing this precisely as shortly as they presumably can.”

Throughout the state, mail-in ballots postmarked on or earlier than Election Day are nonetheless arriving—don’t neglect there have been vital postal delays—and so counting continues. The Republican state legislature declined to alter Pennsylvania legislation, which meant that processing of over 2.5 million mail-in votes couldn’t start till Tuesday morning. Different states began the method a lot earlier.

“The sensible labor related to mail-in ballots has extra steps than in-person voting,” says Eddie Perez, a Texas-based election administration skilled with the nonpartisan OSET Institute. However, he provides, “Each in human and expertise options, there’s lots of safeguards for mail-in ballots.”

Right here’s a concise however thorough rundown of the counting, safety, and integrity course of proper now in Pennsylvania:

Ballots and envelopes had been despatched out solely to registered and verified voters who requested them.

Election officers obtain the poll and envelope inside three days of Election Day—though this deadline could also be challenged by Republicans.

Officers confirm that every poll is related to the precise eligible voter on the rolls.

Ballots are validated with voter information in precisely the identical approach as in-person votes.

To forestall fraud, every poll and envelope has computer-readable codes and exact bodily options like fashion, measurement, weight, and design that permit the computer systems to affiliate them with particular elections, precincts, content material, and extra validation info.

Signatures on the poll envelopes are matched in opposition to a central database by bipartisan groups.

Envelopes are opened and paperwork eliminated in a particular and legally mandated process.

Ballots that fail to go these safety measures are despatched for additional investigation, or for follow-up with the voter.

Many years of historical past, impartial research, and these further safety steps clarify why mail-in ballots should not simply inclined to fraud, and why makes an attempt to color them as such are baseless disinformation, a false narrative propagated at the start by the president of america. In many years of accelerating mail-in voting round america, widespread fraud has been nonexistent.

The Trump marketing campaign, having now misplaced in the important thing swing state of Wisconsin, has stated it can sue in Michigan and Pennsylvania to cease the continued counting of ballots, whereas falsely claiming victory whilst many votes nonetheless stay uncounted. Votes counted earlier within the course of favor Trump, whereas the mail-in votes from Democratic areas which are nonetheless being counted are anticipated to favor Biden.

The counting in Pennsylvania may keep it up via Friday.