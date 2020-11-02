WHO chief Tedros in quarantine after contact will get COVID-19

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he’ll enter self-quarantine and work at home after a contact of his checks optimistic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Well being Group (WHO), has stated that he’s self-quarantining after somebody he was involved with examined optimistic for COVID-19.

In a tweet late on Sunday, he added that he was symptom-free and feeling properly.

“I’ve been recognized as a contact of somebody who has examined optimistic for #COVID19. I’m properly and with out signs however will self-quarantine over the approaching days, in keeping with @WHO protocols, and work at home,” Tedros stated.

The 55-year-old former Ethiopian international minister has been on the forefront of the United Nations well being company’s efforts to battle the pandemic.

COVID-19 has claimed almost 1.2 million lives and contaminated greater than 46 million folks worldwide because it was first detected in China late final 12 months.

Tedros confused on Twitter that “it’s critically necessary that all of us adjust to well being steerage”.

“That is how we are going to break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and shield well being techniques,” he added.

The WHO urges all people to watch out about hand-washing, sporting masks and preserving a distance and calls on authorities to seek out, isolate, check and look after folks with COVID-19, then hint and quarantine their contacts.

Tedros’s feedback got here as a number of European nations, together with Switzerland, the place the WHO has its headquarters, wound again the clocks to the spring with recent lockdowns and restrictions geared toward halting hovering circumstances and deaths.

Geneva, the Swiss capital, declared a recent state of emergency on Sunday and stated it might transcend nationwide measures and shut down all bars, eating places and non-essential outlets.

Authorities within the area of some 500,000 folks stated the brand new measures have been wanted as a result of surging circumstances – with greater than 1,000 optimistic each day checks in current days – and likewise ballooning numbers of COVID-19 sufferers in Geneva hospitals and emergency care items.