Which Credit score Card Reward Packages Let You Use Factors By means of PayPal? – NerdWallet

PayPal’s “Pay with Rewards” program permits holders of eligible bank cards to redeem their rewards by way of PayPal, wherever that service is accepted at checkout on-line.

For those who’re a frequent PayPal consumer, then linking your card to the service could make it simpler and extra handy so that you can entry and use these rewards, particularly if in case you have a leftover handful of factors that you would be able to’t in any other case spend elsewhere. And in some circumstances, level values will likely be greater when redeemed by way of PayPal than they’d be if redeemed for direct money again.

However for a lot of the bank card rewards packages that work with this characteristic, it will not be essentially the most precious use of your factors, in contrast with different redemption choices.

Beneath is a abstract of level values with every program.

1. American Categorical Membership Rewards

For American Categorical bank cards that earn Membership Rewards points, 10,000 of these factors will be redeemed for $70 when used for PayPal funds. This implies factors are value 0.7 cent when redeemed this manner — nicely wanting what Membership Rewards will be value when redeemed for journey (often at the very least a penny per level, and in some circumstances a lot greater).

However it’s value noting that the PayPal choice is a barely higher deal than the 0.6-cent-per-point worth you’d get when you redeemed for a direct assertion credit score.

A few of the hottest American Categorical playing cards that earn Membership Rewards embody:

To redeem rewards this way, cardholders should first hyperlink their eligible Membership Rewards-earning card to their PayPal pockets. Phrases Apply.

For eligible Capital One cash-back playing cards, $1 in money rewards will likely be value $1 while you take a look at with PayPal.

Factors are value rather less for Capital One journey playing cards: One mile is value 0.8 cent when redeemed this manner. Miles are usually value a penny every when redeemed towards journey, so opting to redeem them by way of PayPal would lose you some worth. Nevertheless, redeeming them this manner will get you greater than the 0.5 cent per mile that they’d be value when you redeemed them for money again straight.

Eligible Capital One playing cards that may earn factors by way of PayPal embody:

With a view to redeem your money again and miles, it’s essential to hyperlink your eligible Capital One card to your PayPal account.

3. Chase Final Rewards®

When redeemed for money, Chase Final Rewards® factors are usually value 1 cent per level. And relying on which Chase playing cards you have got, factors could possibly be value as a lot as 1.25 to 1.5 cents every when redeemed for travel by way of the Chase portal. To this finish, redeeming rewards by way of PayPal is just not essentially the most precious use of your factors.

Some well-liked Chase playing cards that earn Final Rewards® factors embody:

Eligible cardholders can hyperlink their Chase card to their PayPal pockets to begin redeeming factors this manner. As soon as linked, you may choose to make use of your Final Rewards® factors wherever you take a look at with PayPal on-line.

ThankYou factors are value 0.8 cent every when redeemed by way of PayPal. That is greater than the 0.5 cent per level you’ll get when you redeemed for money, however nonetheless a poor factors worth in contrast with different redemptions choices corresponding to journey. ThankYou factors are usually value a median of 1 cent every, though worth varies relying on the way you selected to redeem your factors and which eligible card you have got.

Well-liked Citi playing cards that earn ThankYou factors embody:

To redeem your ThankYou factors this manner, it’s essential to have an eligible Citi card linked to your PayPal account. As soon as linked, you may robotically use your factors to pay everytime you take a look at with PayPal. You may also manually hyperlink your ThankYou factors to your PayPal pockets on-line.

5. Uncover money again and miles

Money again and miles earned from eligible Discover cards will be redeemed by way of PayPal when making a purchase order. Redeeming your factors this manner gained’t lose you any worth: $1 earned in rewards is value $1 that can be utilized by way of PayPal. The identical 1:1 worth applies to miles earned: 100 miles is the same as $1.

To redeem money again and miles this manner, you’ll need to hyperlink your eligible Uncover card to your PayPal account. As soon as your card is linked, you need to use your rewards to pay everytime you take a look at on-line with PayPal.

6. PayPal-branded bank cards

PayPal has two co-branded bank cards, each issued by Synchrony, that earn rewards you may redeem for PayPal credit score or as a deposit on to your PayPal account.

The PayPal Cashback Mastercard® is a cash-back card. It earns 2% again on all purchases, which will be redeemed in any quantity as a deposit into your PayPal Money or PayPal Money Plus account.

The PayPal Extras Mastercard® earns factors as a substitute of direct money again. You may get extra redemption flexibility, however usually decrease level values. For instance, you may choose to redeem factors for money again credited to your PayPal account, however you want 6,000 factors for that first, which will get you a $50 credit score. That is a worth of solely 0.83 cent per level. You may also redeem for issues like reward playing cards, merchandise and journey, however minimal level thresholds additionally apply to these choices.

Each playing cards require you to have a PayPal Money or PayPal Money Plus account to be able to apply and redeem factors this manner. When you have one in all these playing cards, you can not have the opposite.