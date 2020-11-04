When We May Know Election Outcomes

5 Senate races have been uncalled in 4 states: Alaska, Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina. A sixth race, in Maine, was referred to as Wednesday afternoon for the Republican incumbent, Senator Susan Collins.

Georgia has two races, each involving Republican incumbents whom Democrats hope to unseat. One, between Senator David Perdue and Jon Ossoff, could be determined within the subsequent few days or may go to a runoff in January, relying on whether or not a Libertarian candidate will get sufficient votes to maintain each major-party candidates beneath 50 %. The opposite race would require a runoff between the incumbent, Kelly Loeffler, and Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.

When will we all know the outcomes?

This can in all probability fluctuate considerably from state to state. Let’s take them separately.

Alaska

Alaska might be the final state to be referred to as, as a result of officers there gained’t even start counting mail ballots, or early in-person ballots forged after Oct. 29, for an additional week. That being mentioned, it’s a pink state and isn’t actually aggressive. Mr. Trump will in all probability win right here fairly simply, and Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican, in all probability will too.

Arizona

Arizona could also be referred to as Wednesday evening. Mr. Biden is main by 5 share factors with greater than 80 % of the estimated vote counted, and a few information shops, together with The Related Press and Fox Information, have already referred to as it for him. The New York Occasions and others haven’t performed so, however Arizona officers are anticipated to supply up to date vote totals at 9 p.m. Jap time.

Georgia

Georgia might need been referred to as already if not for a burst pipe at a website in Fulton County the place election officers have been counting absentee ballots, which delayed the counting course of in and round Atlanta.